Pistons vs. Heat: Betting Trends, Odds, Records Against the Spread, Home/Road Splits
Published: Apr. 4, 2023 at 8:22 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Detroit Pistons (16-62) are heavy underdogs (by 12.5 points) to break a three-game home losing streak when they host the Miami Heat (41-37) on Tuesday, April 4, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET. The matchup's over/under is 220.5.
Pistons vs. Heat Odds & Info
- When: Tuesday, April 4, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: Little Caesars Arena in Detroit, Michigan
- TV: BSDET and BSSUN
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|Heat
|-12.5
|220.5
Pistons Betting Records & Stats
- Detroit has played 49 games this season that finished with a combined score over 220.5 points.
- Detroit's average game total this season has been 229.3, 8.8 more points than this matchup's over/under.
- Detroit is 35-43-0 ATS this season.
- The Pistons have been chosen as underdogs in 74 games this year and have walked away with the win 14 times (18.9%) in those games.
- Detroit has not won as an underdog of +525 or more on the moneyline this season in nine games with those odds or longer.
- Bookmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that Detroit has a 16% chance of pulling out a win.
Pistons vs. Heat Over/Under Stats
|Games Over 220.5
|% of Games Over 220.5
|Average PPG
|Combined Average PPG
|Average Opponent PPG
|Combined Average Opponent PPG
|Average Total
|Heat
|34
|43.6%
|109
|219.6
|109.9
|228.6
|219.7
|Pistons
|49
|62.8%
|110.6
|219.6
|118.7
|228.6
|227.6
Additional Pistons Insights & Trends
- Detroit is 4-6 against the spread and 1-9 overall over its last 10 games.
- In their past 10 contests, the Pistons have hit the over three times.
- Against the spread, Detroit has had better results on the road (19-20-0) than at home (16-23-0).
- The Pistons' 110.6 points per game are only 0.7 more points than the 109.9 the Heat allow.
- When it scores more than 109.9 points, Detroit is 27-16 against the spread and 16-27 overall.
Pistons vs. Heat Betting Splits
|ATS Record
|ATS Record Against 12.5+ Point Spread
|Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
|Heat
|28-50
|0-2
|37-41
|Pistons
|35-43
|3-9
|39-39
Pistons vs. Heat Point Insights
|Heat
|Pistons
|109
|110.6
|30
|28
|9-5
|27-16
|11-3
|16-27
|109.9
|118.7
|2
|27
|21-19
|12-1
|28-12
|6-7
