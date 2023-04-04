The Detroit Pistons (16-62) aim to stop a nine-game losing streak when they host the Miami Heat (41-37) on April 4, 2023 at Little Caesars Arena. The contest airs on BSDET and BSSUN.

Pistons vs. Heat Game Info

When: Tuesday, April 4, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Tuesday, April 4, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Little Caesars Arena in Detroit, Michigan

Little Caesars Arena in Detroit, Michigan TV: Bally Sports

Pistons Stats Insights

The Pistons are shooting 45.4% from the field, 2.9% lower than the 48.3% the Heat's opponents have shot this season.

Detroit is 9-10 when it shoots better than 48.3% from the field.

The Heat are the 21st best rebounding team in the league, the Pistons rank 10th.

The Pistons score just 0.7 more points per game (110.6) than the Heat allow (109.9).

Detroit has put together a 16-27 record in games it scores more than 109.9 points.

Pistons Home & Away Comparison

At home the Pistons are better offensively, averaging 112.6 points per game, compared to 108.6 on the road. They're also better defensively, giving up 118.4 points per game at home, and 119 on the road.

This season the Pistons are picking up more assists at home (24.4 per game) than away (21.6).

Pistons Injuries