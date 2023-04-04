Red Wings vs. Canadiens: Betting Trends, Odds, Advanced Stats
The Detroit Red Wings (34-33-9) go on the road against the Montreal Canadiens (30-41-6, losers of three straight) at Bell Centre. The contest on Tuesday, April 4 starts at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+, TSN2, RDS, and BSDETX.
Red Wings vs. Canadiens Game Info
- When: Tuesday, April 4, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, TSN2, RDS, and BSDETX
- Where: Bell Centre in Montréal, Québec
|Favorite
|Underdog
|Total
|Red Wings (-120)
|Canadiens (+100)
|6.5
Red Wings Betting Insights
- The Red Wings are 10-9 when favored on the moneyline this season.
- Detroit has a record of 9-8 when playing as a moneyline favorite with odds of -120 or shorter (52.9% win percentage).
- The Red Wings have a 54.5% chance to win this game based on the moneyline's implied probability.
- Detroit's games this season have gone over this matchup's total of 6.5 goals 36 times.
Red Wings vs. Canadiens Rankings
|Red Wings Total (Rank)
|Canadiens Total (Rank)
|223 (24th)
|Goals
|214 (26th)
|249 (19th)
|Goals Allowed
|282 (28th)
|54 (13th)
|Power Play Goals
|38 (26th)
|49 (17th)
|Shorthanded Goals Allowed
|69 (29th)
Red Wings Advanced Stats
- Detroit hit the over in five of its last 10 contests.
- The Red Wings' past 10 games have averaged 0.3 fewer goals than the over/under of 6.5 set for this matchup.
- In the last 10 games, the Red Wings have scored 0.7 fewer goals per game than their season average.
- The Red Wings offense's 223 total goals (2.9 per game) rank 24th in the NHL.
- The Red Wings are ranked 19th in NHL play in goals against this season, having conceded 249 total goals (3.3 per game).
- They're ranked 24th in the league with a -26 goal differential .
