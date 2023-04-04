Riley Greene Player Prop Bets: Tigers vs. Astros - April 4
Published: Apr. 4, 2023 at 2:25 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
After going 1-for-4 with a home run and an RBI in his most recent game, Riley Greene and the Detroit Tigers face the Houston Astros (who will start Framber Valdez) at 8:10 PM ET on Tuesday.
In his last game, he notched a home run while going 1-for-4 against the Astros.
Riley Greene Game Info & Props vs. the Astros
- Game Day: Tuesday, April 4, 2023
- Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Minute Maid Park
- Astros Starter: Framber Valdez
- TV Channel: SportsNet SW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +170)
Riley Greene At The Plate (2022)
- Greene hit .253 with 18 doubles, four triples, five home runs and 36 walks.
- Greene picked up at least one hit 67 times last year in 93 games played (72.0%), including multiple hits on 26 occasions (28.0%).
- He hit a home run in 5.4% of his games last year (five of 93), and 1.2% of his trips to the plate.
- In 27 of 93 games last season (29.0%), Greene picked up an RBI, and nine of those games (9.7%) included more than one RBI. He had three or more RBIs in five contests.
- He scored in 39.8% of his games last year (37 of 93), with two or more runs on seven occasions (7.5%).
Riley Greene Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)
|Home
|Away
|44
|GP
|49
|.260
|AVG
|.248
|.338
|OBP
|.306
|.387
|SLG
|.342
|13
|XBH
|14
|3
|HR
|2
|16
|RBI
|26
|52/19
|K/BB
|68/17
|0
|SB
|1
|Home
|Away
|44
|GP
|49
|33 (75.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|34 (69.4%)
|12 (27.3%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|14 (28.6%)
|15 (34.1%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|22 (44.9%)
|3 (6.8%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|2 (4.1%)
|12 (27.3%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|15 (30.6%)
Astros Pitching Rankings (2022)
- The pitching staff for the Astros had a collective 9.5 K/9 last season, the third-best in MLB.
- The Astros had the second-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (2.89).
- The Astros allowed the second-fewest home runs in baseball (134 total, 0.8 per game).
- Valdez (0-0) gets the starting nod for the Astros, his second of the season.
- His most recent appearance came on Thursday against the Chicago White Sox, when the left-hander tossed five scoreless innings while giving up six hits.
- The 29-year-old ranks first in ERA (.00), 49th in WHIP (1.200), and 55th in K/9 (7.2) among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season.
