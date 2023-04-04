On Tuesday, Ryan Kreidler (on the back of going 0-for-1) and the Detroit Tigers play the Houston Astros, whose starting pitcher will be Framber Valdez. First pitch is at 8:10 PM ET.

In his last game he had a hitless showing (0-for-1) against the Astros.

Ryan Kreidler Game Info & Props vs. the Astros

  • Game Day: Tuesday, April 4, 2023
  • Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Minute Maid Park
  • Astros Starter: Framber Valdez
  • TV Channel: SportsNet SW
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -139)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +825)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +270)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +220)

Ryan Kreidler At The Plate (2022)

  • Kreidler hit .181 with a double, a home run and six walks.
  • Kreidler picked up a hit in 38.5% of his games last season (10 of 26), with at least two hits in three of those games (11.5%).
  • He went deep once out of 26 games a year ago, going deep in 1.2% of his plate appearances.
  • In four of 26 games last year, Kreidler drove in a run, and he had one game with more than one RBI.
  • In six of 26 games last year he scored a run, including multiple runs once.

Ryan Kreidler Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away
13 GP 11
.083 AVG .278
.150 OBP .341
.083 SLG .389
0 XBH 2
0 HR 1
2 RBI 4
11/3 K/BB 10/3
0 SB 0
14 GP 12
2 (14.3%) Games w/1+ Hit 8 (66.7%)
1 (7.1%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (16.7%)
3 (21.4%) Games w/1+ Run 3 (25.0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (8.3%)
2 (14.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 2 (16.7%)

Astros Pitching Rankings (2022)

  • The Astros pitching staff was third in the big leagues last season with a collective 9.5 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Astros' 2.89 team ERA ranked second across all MLB pitching staffs.
  • Astros pitchers combined to allow 134 home runs (0.8 per game), the second-fewest in baseball.
  • The Astros are sending Valdez (0-0) out for his second start of the season.
  • His last appearance was on Thursday against the Chicago White Sox, when the lefty threw five scoreless innings while giving up six hits.
  • Among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season, the 29-year-old's .00 ERA ranks first, 1.200 WHIP ranks 49th, and 7.2 K/9 ranks 55th.
