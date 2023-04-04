Tuesday's game between the Houston Astros (2-3) and Detroit Tigers (1-3) matching up at Minute Maid Park has a projected final score of 4-3 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of the Astros, so expect a tight matchup. The game will start at 8:10 PM ET on April 4.

The Astros will look to Framber Valdez against the Tigers and Matt Manning.

Tigers vs. Astros Game Info & Odds

When: Tuesday, April 4, 2023 at 8:10 PM ET

Tuesday, April 4, 2023 at 8:10 PM ET Where: Minute Maid Park in Houston, Texas

Minute Maid Park in Houston, Texas How to Watch on TV: SportsNet SW

Tigers vs. Astros Score Prediction

Our pick for this game is Astros 4, Tigers 3.

Total Prediction for Tigers vs. Astros

Total Prediction: Under 7.5 runs

Tigers Performance Insights

The Tigers won in 53, or 39%, of the 136 contests they were named as odds-on underdogs in last year.

Last year, Detroit won three of nine games when listed as at least +220 on the moneyline.

The Tigers have an implied victory probability of 31.2% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.

Last season Detroit had the No. 30 offense in MLB play, scoring 3.4 runs per game (556 total runs).

The Tigers' 4.06 team ERA ranked 21st among all MLB pitching staffs.

