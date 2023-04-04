(2-3) will match up with the (1-3) at Minute Maid Park on Tuesday, April 4 at 8:10 PM ET. Currently sitting at 4 strikeouts, Framber Valdez will be looking to notch his 200th strikeout of the year.

The Astros are favored in this one, at -275, while the underdog Tigers have +220 odds to win. The over/under is 7.5 runs for this game.

Tigers vs. Astros Time and TV Channel

Date: Tuesday, April 4, 2023

Time: 8:10 PM ET

TV: SportsNet SW

Location: Houston, Texas

Venue: Minute Maid Park

Minute Maid Park Probable Pitchers: Valdez - HOU (0-0, 0.00 ERA) vs Matt Manning - DET (0-0, 0.00 ERA)

Tigers vs. Astros Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

See the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup at multiple sportsbooks.

Looking to bet on the Tigers versus Astros game but don't know where to start? Consider some of the most common betting types, such as the moneyline, run line, and total. A moneyline bet, such as the Tigers (+220) in this matchup, means that you think the Tigers will win, simple as that! And if they do, and you bet $10, you'd get $32.00 back.

There are tons of other ways to bet, including on player props (will Riley Greene hit a home run?), parlays (combining picks from multiple games to multiply your winnings), and more. Check out the BetMGM website and app for more details on the multitude of ways you can play.

Tigers vs. Astros Betting Trends and Insights

The Astros entered a game as favorites 149 times last season and won 103, or 69.1%, of those games.

The Astros had a record of 11-6, a 64.7% win rate, when they were favored by -275 or more by bookmakers last season.

Houston has a 73.3% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

The Astros hit 116 home runs at home last season (1.4 per game).

Houston averaged 3.2 extra-base hits per game while slugging .448 in home contests.

The Tigers were chosen as underdogs in 136 games last year and walked away with the win 53 times (39%) in those games.

Last season, the Tigers came away with a win three times in nine chances when named as an underdog of at least +220 or worse on the moneyline.

Detroit averaged 0.7 homers per game when playing away from home last season (59 total in road contests).

The Tigers averaged 2.4 extra-base hits per game while slugging .348 on the road.

Tigers vs. Astros Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Javier Báez 0.5 (-222) 1.5 (+145) 0.5 (+625) 0.5 (+210) Matt Vierling 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (+130) 0.5 (+800) 0.5 (+290) Miguel Cabrera 0.5 (-161) 0.5 (-161) 0.5 (+875) 0.5 (+290) Nick Maton 0.5 (-125) 0.5 (-125) 0.5 (+850) 0.5 (+300) Ryan Kreidler 0.5 (-139) 0.5 (-139) 0.5 (+825) 0.5 (+270)

Tigers Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL Central Rank Win World Series +20000 24th 4th

