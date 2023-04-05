On Wednesday, Austin Meadows (on the back of going 0-for-5) and the Detroit Tigers face the Houston Astros, whose starting pitcher will be Cristian Javier. First pitch is at 2:10 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his previous game (0-for-5) against the Astros.

Austin Meadows Game Info & Props vs. the Astros

  • Game Day: Wednesday, April 5, 2023
  • Game Time: 2:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Minute Maid Park
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on fuboTV!
  • Astros Starter: Cristian Javier
  • TV Channel: SportsNet SW
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +170)

Looking to place a prop bet on Austin Meadows? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Austin Meadows At The Plate (2022)

  • Meadows hit .250 with six doubles, two triples and 16 walks.
  • Meadows reached base via a hit in 23 of 36 games last season (63.9%), including multiple hits in 22.2% of those games (eight of them).
  • Including all 36 games when he logged a plate appearance a season ago, he did not hit a home run.
  • Meadows picked up an RBI in seven games last season out 36 (19.4%), including four multi-RBI outings (11.1%).
  • He scored a run in five of 36 games last year (13.9%), including three multi-run games (8.3%).

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Austin Meadows Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away
24 GP 12
.244 AVG .261
.347 OBP .346
.341 SLG .304
6 XBH 2
0 HR 0
8 RBI 3
12/11 K/BB 5/5
0 SB 0
Home Away
24 GP 12
15 (62.5%) Games w/1+ Hit 8 (66.7%)
5 (20.8%) Games w/2+ Hits 3 (25.0%)
4 (16.7%) Games w/1+ Run 1 (8.3%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
5 (20.8%) Games w/1+ RBI 2 (16.7%)

Astros Pitching Rankings (2022)

  • The Astros pitching staff ranked third in MLB last season with a collective 9.5 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Astros had the second-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (2.89).
  • The Astros allowed the second-fewest home runs in baseball (134 total, 0.8 per game).
  • The Astros are sending Javier (0-0) to the mound for his second start of the season.
  • His most recent time out came on Saturday against the Chicago White Sox, when the righty threw five innings, surrendering three earned runs while allowing eight hits.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.