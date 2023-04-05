Eric Haase -- 0-for-4 with an RBI in his last game -- will be in action for the Detroit Tigers versus the Houston Astros, with Cristian Javier on the mound, on April 5 at 2:10 PM ET.

In his last game he had a hitless performance (0-for-4 with an RBI) against the Astros.

Eric Haase Game Info & Props vs. the Astros

Game Day: Wednesday, April 5, 2023

Wednesday, April 5, 2023 Game Time: 2:10 PM ET

2:10 PM ET Stadium: Minute Maid Park

Astros Starter: Cristian Javier

Cristian Javier TV Channel: SportsNet SW

SportsNet SW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: +100)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: +100) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +275)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +275) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +240)

Eric Haase At The Plate (2022)

Haase hit .254 with 17 doubles, a triple, 14 home runs and 25 walks.

In 56 of 110 games last season (50.9%) Haase had at least one hit, and in 20 of those contests (18.2%) he picked up two or more.

In 13 of 110 games last year, he left the yard (11.8%). He went deep in 4% of his trips to the plate in 2022.

Haase drove in a run in 27.3% of his 110 games last year, with two or more RBIs in 7.3% of those games (eight). He drove in three or more runs in five games.

He scored in 31 of 110 games last year (28.2%), including nine multi-run games (8.2%).

Eric Haase Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away 53 GP 52 .258 AVG .250 .324 OBP .290 .478 SLG .409 18 XBH 14 8 HR 6 26 RBI 18 47/16 K/BB 50/9 0 SB 0 Home Away 57 GP 53 29 (50.9%) Games w/1+ Hit 27 (50.9%) 10 (17.5%) Games w/2+ Hits 10 (18.9%) 15 (26.3%) Games w/1+ Run 16 (30.2%) 8 (14.0%) Games w/1+ HR 5 (9.4%) 19 (33.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 11 (20.8%)

Astros Pitching Rankings (2022)