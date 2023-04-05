Kerry Carpenter Player Prop Bets: Tigers vs. Astros - April 5
Published: Apr. 5, 2023 at 11:25 AM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Kerry Carpenter -- 0-for-4 in his most recent game -- will be in action for the Detroit Tigers versus the Houston Astros, with Cristian Javier on the mound, on April 5 at 2:10 PM ET.
In his last game he had a hitless performance (0-for-4) against the Astros.
Kerry Carpenter Game Info & Props vs. the Astros
- Game Day: Wednesday, April 5, 2023
- Game Time: 2:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Minute Maid Park
- Astros Starter: Cristian Javier
- TV Channel: SportsNet SW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)
Kerry Carpenter At The Plate (2022)
- Carpenter hit .252 with four doubles, a triple, six home runs and six walks.
- Carpenter picked up at least one hit 16 times last year in 31 games played (51.6%), including multiple hits on eight occasions (25.8%).
- In six of 31 games last year, he homered (19.4%). He went deep in 5.3% of his trips to the dish in 2022.
- Carpenter picked up an RBI in nine of 31 games last season (29.0%), including one game with multiple RBIs.
- In 13 of 31 games last year (41.9%), he crossed the plate, including two games with multiple runs.
Kerry Carpenter Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)
|Home
|Away
|15
|GP
|15
|.113
|AVG
|.400
|.161
|OBP
|.456
|.151
|SLG
|.840
|1
|XBH
|10
|0
|HR
|6
|1
|RBI
|9
|23/1
|K/BB
|9/5
|0
|SB
|0
|Home
|Away
|15
|GP
|16
|5 (33.3%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|11 (68.8%)
|1 (6.7%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|7 (43.8%)
|2 (13.3%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|11 (68.8%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|6 (37.5%)
|1 (6.7%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|8 (50.0%)
Astros Pitching Rankings (2022)
- The Astros pitching staff was third in MLB last season with a collective 9.5 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Astros' 2.89 team ERA ranked second across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Astros pitchers combined to surrender 134 home runs (0.8 per game), the second-fewest in the big leagues.
- The Astros are sending Javier (0-0) to make his second start of the season.
- In his last appearance on Saturday, the righty threw five innings against the Chicago White Sox, allowing three earned runs while surrendering eight hits.
