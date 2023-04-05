Kerry Carpenter -- 0-for-4 in his most recent game -- will be in action for the Detroit Tigers versus the Houston Astros, with Cristian Javier on the mound, on April 5 at 2:10 PM ET.

In his last game he had a hitless performance (0-for-4) against the Astros.

Kerry Carpenter Game Info & Props vs. the Astros

  • Game Day: Wednesday, April 5, 2023
  • Game Time: 2:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Minute Maid Park
  • Astros Starter: Cristian Javier
  • TV Channel: SportsNet SW
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)

Kerry Carpenter At The Plate (2022)

  • Carpenter hit .252 with four doubles, a triple, six home runs and six walks.
  • Carpenter picked up at least one hit 16 times last year in 31 games played (51.6%), including multiple hits on eight occasions (25.8%).
  • In six of 31 games last year, he homered (19.4%). He went deep in 5.3% of his trips to the dish in 2022.
  • Carpenter picked up an RBI in nine of 31 games last season (29.0%), including one game with multiple RBIs.
  • In 13 of 31 games last year (41.9%), he crossed the plate, including two games with multiple runs.

Kerry Carpenter Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away
15 GP 15
.113 AVG .400
.161 OBP .456
.151 SLG .840
1 XBH 10
0 HR 6
1 RBI 9
23/1 K/BB 9/5
0 SB 0
Home Away
15 GP 16
5 (33.3%) Games w/1+ Hit 11 (68.8%)
1 (6.7%) Games w/2+ Hits 7 (43.8%)
2 (13.3%) Games w/1+ Run 11 (68.8%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 6 (37.5%)
1 (6.7%) Games w/1+ RBI 8 (50.0%)

Astros Pitching Rankings (2022)

  • The Astros pitching staff was third in MLB last season with a collective 9.5 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Astros' 2.89 team ERA ranked second across all MLB pitching staffs.
  • Astros pitchers combined to surrender 134 home runs (0.8 per game), the second-fewest in the big leagues.
  • The Astros are sending Javier (0-0) to make his second start of the season.
  • In his last appearance on Saturday, the righty threw five innings against the Chicago White Sox, allowing three earned runs while surrendering eight hits.
