The Detroit Pistons (16-63) are heavy, 11-point underdogs as they look to turn around a 10-game losing streak when they host the Brooklyn Nets (43-36) on Wednesday, April 5, 2023 at Little Caesars Arena. The contest airs at 7:00 PM ET on BSDET and YES.

Pistons vs. Nets Game Info & Odds

Date: Wednesday, April 5, 2023

Time: 7:00 PM ET

How to Watch on TV: BSDET and YES

Location: Detroit, Michigan

Detroit, Michigan Venue: Little Caesars Arena

Pistons vs. Nets Score Prediction

Prediction: Nets 118 - Pistons 110

Spread & Total Prediction for Pistons vs. Nets

Pick ATS: Pistons (+ 11)

Pick OU: Over (218)



The Nets' .519 ATS win percentage (41-38-0 ATS Record) is higher than the Pistons' .443 mark (35-43-1 ATS Record) in 2022-23.

Brooklyn covers the spread when it is an 11-point favorite or more 33.3% of the time. That's less often than Detroit covers as an underdog of 11 or more (43.5%).

Brooklyn and its opponents have exceeded the over/under 44.3% of the time this season (35 out of 79). That's less often than Detroit and its opponents have (40 out of 79).

As a moneyline favorite this season, the Nets are 29-12, a better tally than the Pistons have put up (14-61) as moneyline underdogs.

Pistons Performance Insights

On offense, Detroit is the second-worst squad in the league (110.6 points per game). Defensively, it is fourth-worst (118.7 points allowed per game).

This season the Pistons are fourth-worst in the league in assists at 22.9 per game.

The Pistons are 20th in the NBA in 3-pointers made (11.4 per game) and 23rd in 3-point percentage (35%).

Detroit takes 37.3% percent of its shots from beyond the arc, and 28.7% of its made baskets are from there. Inside the 3-point line, it attempts 62.7% of its shots, with 71.3% of its makes coming from there.

