On Wednesday, April 5, 2023 at Little Caesars Arena, the Detroit Pistons (16-63) will be looking to break a 10-game losing streak when hosting the Brooklyn Nets (43-36). It airs at 7:00 PM ET on BSDET and YES.

In this article, you will find odds and spreads for the Nets vs. Pistons matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

Pistons vs. Nets Game Info

Date: Wednesday, April 5, 2023

Wednesday, April 5, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: BSDET and YES

BSDET and YES Location: Detroit, Michigan

Detroit, Michigan Venue: Little Caesars Arena

Pistons vs. Nets Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted at several sportsbooks.

Pistons vs. Nets Betting Trends

The Nets average 113.5 points per game (18th in the league) while giving up 112.6 per outing (11th in the NBA). They have a +67 scoring differential overall.

The Pistons' -644 scoring differential (being outscored by 8.1 points per game) is a result of putting up 110.6 points per game (29th in NBA) while allowing 118.7 per contest (27th in league).

These two teams score a combined 224.1 points per game, 6.1 more points than this matchup's point total.

These teams allow 231.3 points per game combined, 13.3 more points than the total for this matchup.

Brooklyn has won 40 games against the spread this season, while failing to cover or pushing 39 times.

Detroit is 35-42-2 ATS this season.

Pistons and Nets NBA Title Odds

Odds To Win Championship Odds To Make Finals Odds To Make Playoffs Pistons - - - Nets +40000 +13000 -5882

