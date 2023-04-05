Pistons vs. Nets: Betting Trends, Odds, Records Against the Spread, Home/Road Splits
The Detroit Pistons (16-63) will try to break a 10-game losing streak when they host the Brooklyn Nets (43-36) on Wednesday, April 5, 2023 at Little Caesars Arena as big, 10.5-point underdogs. The contest airs at 7:00 PM ET on BSDET and YES. The over/under is set at 221.5 in the matchup.
Pistons vs. Nets Odds & Info
- When: Wednesday, April 5, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: Little Caesars Arena in Detroit, Michigan
- TV: BSDET and YES
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|Nets
|-10.5
|221.5
Pistons Betting Records & Stats
- Detroit's games this season have had a combined scoring total higher than 221.5 points in 49 of 79 outings.
- Detroit has a 229.3-point average over/under in its contests this season, 7.8 more points than this game's point total.
- Detroit has a 36-43-0 record against the spread this season.
- The Pistons have been chosen as underdogs in 75 games this year and have walked away with the win 14 times (18.7%) in those games.
- Detroit has a record of 2-26, a 7.1% win rate, when it is set as the underdog by +333 or more by oddsmakers this season.
- Detroit has an implied victory probability of 23.1% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.
Pistons vs. Nets Over/Under Stats
|Games Over 221.5
|% of Games Over 221.5
|Average PPG
|Combined Average PPG
|Average Opponent PPG
|Combined Average Opponent PPG
|Average Total
|Nets
|43
|54.4%
|113.5
|224.1
|112.6
|231.3
|226.9
|Pistons
|49
|62%
|110.6
|224.1
|118.7
|231.3
|227.5
Additional Pistons Insights & Trends
- Detroit has a 4-6 record against the spread while going 0-10 overall in its past 10 games.
- The Pistons have gone over the total in four of their past 10 games.
- Against the spread, Detroit has had better results away (19-20-0) than at home (17-23-0).
- The Pistons put up an average of 110.6 points per game, only two fewer points than the 112.6 the Nets give up to opponents.
- Detroit is 23-9 against the spread and 14-18 overall when it scores more than 112.6 points.
Pistons vs. Nets Betting Splits
|ATS Record
|ATS Record Against 10.5+ Point Spread
|Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
|Nets
|41-38
|2-4
|35-44
|Pistons
|36-43
|12-13
|40-39
Pistons vs. Nets Point Insights
|Nets
|Pistons
|113.5
|110.6
|18
|29
|18-8
|23-9
|20-6
|14-18
|112.6
|118.7
|11
|27
|25-14
|16-8
|29-10
|8-16
