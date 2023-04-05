The Detroit Pistons (16-63) will try to break a 10-game losing streak when they host the Brooklyn Nets (43-36) on Wednesday, April 5, 2023 at Little Caesars Arena as big, 10.5-point underdogs. The contest airs at 7:00 PM ET on BSDET and YES. The over/under is set at 221.5 in the matchup.

Pistons vs. Nets Odds & Info

When: Wednesday, April 5, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Wednesday, April 5, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Little Caesars Arena in Detroit, Michigan

Little Caesars Arena in Detroit, Michigan TV: BSDET and YES

Favorite Spread Over/Under Nets -10.5 221.5

Check out the latest NBA odds and place your bets on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Pistons Betting Records & Stats

Detroit's games this season have had a combined scoring total higher than 221.5 points in 49 of 79 outings.

Detroit has a 229.3-point average over/under in its contests this season, 7.8 more points than this game's point total.

Detroit has a 36-43-0 record against the spread this season.

The Pistons have been chosen as underdogs in 75 games this year and have walked away with the win 14 times (18.7%) in those games.

Detroit has a record of 2-26, a 7.1% win rate, when it is set as the underdog by +333 or more by oddsmakers this season.

Detroit has an implied victory probability of 23.1% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.

Pistons vs. Nets Over/Under Stats

Nets vs Pistons Total Facts Games Over 221.5 % of Games Over 221.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Nets 43 54.4% 113.5 224.1 112.6 231.3 226.9 Pistons 49 62% 110.6 224.1 118.7 231.3 227.5

Additional Pistons Insights & Trends

Detroit has a 4-6 record against the spread while going 0-10 overall in its past 10 games.

The Pistons have gone over the total in four of their past 10 games.

Against the spread, Detroit has had better results away (19-20-0) than at home (17-23-0).

The Pistons put up an average of 110.6 points per game, only two fewer points than the 112.6 the Nets give up to opponents.

Detroit is 23-9 against the spread and 14-18 overall when it scores more than 112.6 points.

New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got a great offer for new users! Be sure to use our link to get this fantastic first-time player promotion.

Pistons vs. Nets Betting Splits

Nets and Pistons Betting Information ATS Record ATS Record Against 10.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Nets 41-38 2-4 35-44 Pistons 36-43 12-13 40-39

Pistons vs. Nets Point Insights

Scoring Insights Nets Pistons 113.5 Points Scored (PG) 110.6 18 NBA Rank (PPG) 29 18-8 ATS Record Scoring AVG+ 23-9 20-6 Overall Record Scoring AVG+ 14-18 112.6 Points Allowed (PG) 118.7 11 NBA Rank (PAPG) 27 25-14 ATS Record Allowing < AVG 16-8 29-10 Overall Record Allowing < AVG 8-16

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.