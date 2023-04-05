The Detroit Pistons (16-63) will try to break a 10-game losing streak when they host the Brooklyn Nets (43-36) on Wednesday, April 5, 2023 at Little Caesars Arena as big, 10.5-point underdogs. The contest airs at 7:00 PM ET on BSDET and YES. The over/under is set at 221.5 in the matchup.

Pistons vs. Nets Odds & Info

  • When: Wednesday, April 5, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
  • Where: Little Caesars Arena in Detroit, Michigan
  • TV: BSDET and YES
Favorite Spread Over/Under
Nets -10.5 221.5

Pistons Betting Records & Stats

  • Detroit's games this season have had a combined scoring total higher than 221.5 points in 49 of 79 outings.
  • Detroit has a 229.3-point average over/under in its contests this season, 7.8 more points than this game's point total.
  • Detroit has a 36-43-0 record against the spread this season.
  • The Pistons have been chosen as underdogs in 75 games this year and have walked away with the win 14 times (18.7%) in those games.
  • Detroit has a record of 2-26, a 7.1% win rate, when it is set as the underdog by +333 or more by oddsmakers this season.
  • Detroit has an implied victory probability of 23.1% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.

Pistons vs. Nets Over/Under Stats

Nets vs Pistons Total Facts
Games Over 221.5 % of Games Over 221.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total
Nets 43 54.4% 113.5 224.1 112.6 231.3 226.9
Pistons 49 62% 110.6 224.1 118.7 231.3 227.5

Additional Pistons Insights & Trends

  • Detroit has a 4-6 record against the spread while going 0-10 overall in its past 10 games.
  • The Pistons have gone over the total in four of their past 10 games.
  • Against the spread, Detroit has had better results away (19-20-0) than at home (17-23-0).
  • The Pistons put up an average of 110.6 points per game, only two fewer points than the 112.6 the Nets give up to opponents.
  • Detroit is 23-9 against the spread and 14-18 overall when it scores more than 112.6 points.

Pistons vs. Nets Betting Splits

Nets and Pistons Betting Information
ATS Record ATS Record Against 10.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
Nets 41-38 2-4 35-44
Pistons 36-43 12-13 40-39

Pistons vs. Nets Point Insights

Scoring Insights
Nets Pistons
113.5
Points Scored (PG)
 110.6
18
NBA Rank (PPG)
 29
18-8
ATS Record Scoring AVG+
 23-9
20-6
Overall Record Scoring AVG+
 14-18
112.6
Points Allowed (PG)
 118.7
11
NBA Rank (PAPG)
 27
25-14
ATS Record Allowing < AVG
 16-8
29-10
Overall Record Allowing < AVG
 8-16

