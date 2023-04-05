The Detroit Pistons (16-63) are monitoring eight players on the injury report heading into a Wednesday, April 5 matchup with the Brooklyn Nets (43-36) at Little Caesars Arena, which starts at 7:00 PM ET.

The Pistons are coming off of a 118-105 loss to the Heat in their most recent outing on Tuesday. The Pistons got a team-best 30 points from Jaden Ivey in the loss.

Detroit Pistons Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG Bojan Bogdanovic SF Out Achilles 21.6 3.8 2.6 Rodney McGruder SG Out Foot 5.7 2.3 0.9 Hamidou Diallo SG Out Ankle 9.3 3.5 1 Alec Burks SG Out Foot 12.8 3.1 2.2 Marvin Bagley III PF Out Concussion Protocol 12 6.4 0.9 Isaiah Stewart C Out Shoulder 11.3 8 1.4 Cade Cunningham PG Out For Season Shin 19.9 6.2 6 Isaiah Livers PF Questionable Ankle 6.7 2.8 0.8

Brooklyn Nets Injury Report Today

Nets Injuries: Dorian Finney-Smith: Questionable (Wrist), Ben Simmons: Out For Season (Knee)

Pistons vs. Nets Game Info

When: Wednesday, April 5, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Little Caesars Arena in Detroit, Michigan

Little Caesars Arena in Detroit, Michigan TV: BSDET and YES

Pistons Season Insights

The Pistons score only two fewer points per game (110.6) than the Nets allow their opponents to score (112.6).

Detroit has put together a 14-18 record in games it scores more than 112.6 points.

Over their previous 10 games, the Pistons are compiling 104.6 points per contest, compared to their season average of 110.6.

Detroit makes 11.4 three-pointers per game (20th in the league) compared to its opponents' 12. It shoots 35% from deep, and its opponents shoot 36.1%.

The Pistons average 108 points per 100 possessions on offense (28th in league), and concede 116.2 points per 100 possessions (27th in NBA).

Pistons vs. Nets Betting Info

Favorite Spread Total Nets -11 218

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.