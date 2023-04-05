How to Watch the Pistons vs. Nets Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for April 5
Published: Apr. 5, 2023 at 1:36 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Detroit Pistons (16-63) will host the Brooklyn Nets (43-36) after losing four home games in a row.
Pistons vs. Nets Game Info
- When: Wednesday, April 5, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: Little Caesars Arena in Detroit, Michigan
- TV: Bally Sports
Pistons Stats Insights
- This season, Detroit has a 12-19 record in games the team collectively shoots better than 46.3% from the field.
- The Pistons are the 21st-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Nets sit at 29th.
- The Pistons average only two fewer points per game (110.6) than the Nets give up (112.6).
- When it scores more than 112.6 points, Detroit is 14-18.
Pistons Home & Away Comparison
- At home the Pistons average 112.4 points per game, 3.8 more than away (108.6). Defensively they concede 118.4 points per game at home, 0.6 less than on the road (119).
- Detroit is giving up fewer points at home (118.4 per game) than away (119).
- The Pistons pick up 2.7 more assists per game at home (24.3) than on the road (21.6).
Pistons Injuries
|Name
|Game Status
|Injury
|Bojan Bogdanovic
|Out
|Achilles
|Rodney McGruder
|Questionable
|Foot
|Hamidou Diallo
|Out
|Ankle
|Alec Burks
|Out
|Foot
|Marvin Bagley III
|Questionable
|Concussion Protocol
|Isaiah Stewart
|Out
|Shoulder
|Cade Cunningham
|Out For Season
|Shin
