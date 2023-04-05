The Detroit Pistons (16-63) will host the Brooklyn Nets (43-36) after losing four home games in a row.

Keep reading for everything you need to know about this matchup between the Pistons and Nets, including how to catch the action live with a free trial to fuboTV.

Pistons vs. Nets Game Info

When: Wednesday, April 5, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Wednesday, April 5, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Little Caesars Arena in Detroit, Michigan

Little Caesars Arena in Detroit, Michigan TV: Bally Sports

Pistons Stats Insights

This season, Detroit has a 12-19 record in games the team collectively shoots better than 46.3% from the field.

The Pistons are the 21st-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Nets sit at 29th.

The Pistons average only two fewer points per game (110.6) than the Nets give up (112.6).

When it scores more than 112.6 points, Detroit is 14-18.

Pistons Home & Away Comparison

At home the Pistons average 112.4 points per game, 3.8 more than away (108.6). Defensively they concede 118.4 points per game at home, 0.6 less than on the road (119).

Detroit is giving up fewer points at home (118.4 per game) than away (119).

The Pistons pick up 2.7 more assists per game at home (24.3) than on the road (21.6).

Pistons Injuries