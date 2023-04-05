Little Caesars Arena is where the Brooklyn Nets (43-36) and Detroit Pistons (16-63) will square off on Wednesday at 7:00 PM ET. Mikal Bridges and Jaden Ivey are players to watch for the Nets and Pistons, respectively.

How to Watch Pistons vs. Nets

Game Day: Wednesday, April 5

7:00 PM ET Arena: Little Caesars Arena

Little Caesars Arena Location: Detroit, Michigan

Pistons' Last Game

The Pistons lost their most recent game to the Heat, 118-105, on Tuesday. Ivey was their high scorer with 30 points.

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Jaden Ivey 30 4 7 1 0 4 Jalen Duren 20 14 1 1 1 0 Isaiah Livers 15 3 1 0 0 4

Pistons Players to Watch

Ivey gives the Pistons 16 points, 3.9 rebounds and 5.1 assists per game. He also averages 0.8 steals and 0.2 blocked shots.

Killian Hayes is putting up a team-leading 6.2 assists per game. And he is delivering 10 points and 2.8 rebounds, making 37.4% of his shots from the field and 27.5% from beyond the arc, with 1 treys per game.

Jalen Duren is the Pistons' top rebounder (8.7 per game), and he delivers 9.1 points and 1.1 assists.

The Pistons get 12 points, 6.4 rebounds and 0.9 assists per game from Marvin Bagley III.

The Pistons get 6.6 points, 1.6 rebounds and 3.4 assists per game from Cory Joseph.

Top Performers (Last 10 Games)

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Jaden Ivey 18 3.3 6.3 0.5 0 2.4 Killian Hayes 13.2 3.2 6.9 1.2 0.3 0.6 James Wiseman 13 7.8 0.7 0.2 0.5 0.1 Jalen Duren 10.1 7.4 1.2 0.9 0.5 0 Marvin Bagley III 10.6 3.6 1.1 0.4 0.4 0.6

