Wednesday's game that pits the Detroit Tigers (2-3) versus the Houston Astros (2-4) at Minute Maid Park has a good chance to be a tight matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 4-3 in favor of the Tigers. First pitch is at 2:10 PM ET on April 5.

The Astros will give the nod to Cristian Javier against the Tigers and Eduardo Rodriguez.

Tigers vs. Astros Game Info & Odds

When: Wednesday, April 5, 2023 at 2:10 PM ET

Wednesday, April 5, 2023 at 2:10 PM ET Where: Minute Maid Park in Houston, Texas

Minute Maid Park in Houston, Texas How to Watch on TV: SportsNet SW

SportsNet SW

Tigers vs. Astros Score Prediction

Our pick for this game is Tigers 4, Astros 3.

Total Prediction for Tigers vs. Astros

Total Prediction: Over 7.5 runs

Tigers Performance Insights

The Tigers came away with 53 wins in the 136 contests they were listed as the underdogs in last season.

Last season, Detroit came away with a win six times in 16 chances when named as an underdog of at least +200 or longer on the moneyline.

The Tigers have an implied victory probability of 33.3% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.

Last season Detroit scored the fewest runs in baseball (556 total, 3.4 per game).

The Tigers had the 21st-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (4.06).

Tigers Schedule