When the (2-4) go head to head against the (2-3) at Minute Maid Park on Wednesday, April 5 at 2:10 PM ET, Cristian Javier will be seeking his 200th K of the season (he's currently sitting at 6).

The Astros are -250 moneyline favorites in this matchup with the Tigers (+200). The total for the matchup has been set at 7.5 runs.

Tigers vs. Astros Time and TV Channel

Date: Wednesday, April 5, 2023

Wednesday, April 5, 2023 Time: 2:10 PM ET

2:10 PM ET TV: SportsNet SW

SportsNet SW Location: Houston, Texas

Houston, Texas Venue: Minute Maid Park

Minute Maid Park Probable Pitchers: Javier - HOU (0-0, 5.40 ERA) vs Eduardo Rodriguez - DET (0-1, 5.06 ERA)

Tigers vs. Astros Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Take a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup posted at several sportsbooks.

Tigers vs. Astros Betting Trends and Insights

The Astros were favorites in 149 games last season and won 103 (69.1%) of those contests.

The Astros had a record of 16-8, a 66.7% win rate, when they were favored by -250 or more by bookmakers last season.

Houston has a 71.4% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

The Astros averaged 1.4 homers per home game last season (116 total at home).

Houston had a .448 slugging percentage and averaged 3.2 extra-base hits per game at home.

The Tigers were underdogs in 136 games last season and came away with the win 53 times (39%) in those contests.

Last season, the Tigers came away with a win six times in 16 chances when named as an underdog of at least +200 or worse on the moneyline.

Detroit hit 59 home runs on the road last season (0.7 per game).

The Tigers slugged .348 with 2.4 extra-base hits per game in road contests.

Tigers Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL Central Rank Win World Series +20000 24th 4th

