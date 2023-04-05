After going 1-for-4 in his most recent game, Zach McKinstry and the Detroit Tigers take on the Houston Astros (who will start Cristian Javier) at 2:10 PM ET on Wednesday.

Zach McKinstry Game Info & Props vs. the Astros

Game Day: Wednesday, April 5, 2023

Game Time: 2:10 PM ET

Stadium: Minute Maid Park

Live Stream: Watch this game on fuboTV!

Astros Starter: Cristian Javier

TV Channel: SportsNet SW

SportsNet SW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -115)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -115) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +280)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +280) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +230)

Zach McKinstry At The Plate (2022)

McKinstry hit .199 with six doubles, three triples, five home runs and 16 walks.

McKinstry got a hit in 22 of 57 games a year ago, with multiple hits in eight of those games.

He went yard in 8.8% of his games last year (five of 57), and 2.7% of his trips to the dish.

In 14.0% of his games a year ago (eight of 57), McKinstry picked up an RBI. In four of those games (7.0%) he recorded more than one RBI, and he had three or more in two contests.

He came around to score 18 times in 57 games (31.6%) last season, including three occasions when he scored more than once (5.3%).

Zach McKinstry Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away 20 GP 31 .232 AVG .175 .284 OBP .266 .449 SLG .299 7 XBH 7 3 HR 2 6 RBI 8 20/5 K/BB 32/11 1 SB 6 Home Away 24 GP 33 10 (41.7%) Games w/1+ Hit 12 (36.4%) 3 (12.5%) Games w/2+ Hits 5 (15.2%) 9 (37.5%) Games w/1+ Run 9 (27.3%) 3 (12.5%) Games w/1+ HR 2 (6.1%) 3 (12.5%) Games w/1+ RBI 5 (15.2%)

Astros Pitching Rankings (2022)