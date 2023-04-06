After going 1-for-3 in his last game, Eric Haase and the Detroit Tigers face the Boston Red Sox (who will start Chris Sale) at 1:10 PM ET on Thursday.

He had a one-hit performance in his previous game (1-for-3) against the Astros.

Eric Haase Game Info & Props vs. the Red Sox

  • Game Day: Thursday, April 6, 2023
  • Game Time: 1:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Comerica Park
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on fuboTV!
  • Red Sox Starter: Chris Sale
  • TV Channel: BSDET
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +115)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +180)

Looking to place a prop bet on Eric Haase? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Eric Haase At The Plate (2022)

  • Haase hit .254 with 17 doubles, a triple, 14 home runs and 25 walks.
  • In 50.9% of his games last year (56 of 110), Haase had a base hit, and in 20 of those games (18.2%) he recorded more than one hit.
  • He homered in 13 games a year ago (out of 110 opportunities, 11.8%), leaving the ballpark in 4% of his plate appearances.
  • Haase picked up an RBI in 30 of 110 games last year, with multiple RBIs in eight of them. He drove in three or more runs in five games.
  • In 31 of 110 games last year (28.2%) he touched home plate, and in nine of those games (8.2%) he scored more than once.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Eric Haase Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away
53 GP 52
.258 AVG .250
.324 OBP .290
.478 SLG .409
18 XBH 14
8 HR 6
26 RBI 18
47/16 K/BB 50/9
0 SB 0
Home Away
57 GP 53
29 (50.9%) Games w/1+ Hit 27 (50.9%)
10 (17.5%) Games w/2+ Hits 10 (18.9%)
15 (26.3%) Games w/1+ Run 16 (30.2%)
8 (14.0%) Games w/1+ HR 5 (9.4%)
19 (33.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 11 (20.8%)

Red Sox Pitching Rankings (2022)

  • The Red Sox pitching staff ranked 19th in the league last season with a collective 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Red Sox's 4.54 team ERA ranked 25th among all league pitching staffs.
  • Red Sox pitchers combined to surrender 185 total home runs at a rate of 1.1 per game (23rd in baseball).
  • The Red Sox will look to Sale (0-0) in his second start of the season.
  • In his most recent appearance on Saturday, the lefty threw three innings against the Baltimore Orioles, allowing seven earned runs while surrendering seven hits.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.