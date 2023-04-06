Jonathan Schoop Player Prop Bets: Tigers vs. Red Sox - April 6
Published: Apr. 6, 2023 at 10:23 AM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
The Detroit Tigers and Jonathan Schoop, who went 1-for-4 last time out, take on Chris Sale and the Boston Red Sox at Comerica Park, Thursday at 1:10 PM ET.
In his most recent game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-4) against the Astros.
Jonathan Schoop Game Info & Props vs. the Red Sox
- Game Day: Thursday, April 6, 2023
- Game Time: 1:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Comerica Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on fuboTV!
- Red Sox Starter: Chris Sale
- TV Channel: BSDET
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +130)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +850)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +210)
Looking to place a prop bet on Jonathan Schoop? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!
Jonathan Schoop At The Plate (2022)
- Schoop hit .202 with 23 doubles, a triple, 11 home runs and 20 walks.
- Schoop picked up a hit in 58.0% of his games last year (76 of 131), with more than one hit in 18 of those games (13.7%).
- He homered in 8.4% of his games last season (131 in all), going deep in 2.2% of his chances at the plate.
- Schoop picked up an RBI in 22.1% of his 131 games last season, with two or more RBIs in 4.6% of those contests (six). He drove in three or more runs in two games.
- He scored in 41 of 131 games last year (31.3%), including seven multi-run games (5.3%).
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Jonathan Schoop Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)
|Home
|Away
|65
|GP
|66
|.218
|AVG
|.185
|.257
|OBP
|.225
|.328
|SLG
|.317
|17
|XBH
|18
|4
|HR
|7
|21
|RBI
|17
|49/9
|K/BB
|58/11
|3
|SB
|2
|Home
|Away
|65
|GP
|66
|38 (58.5%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|38 (57.6%)
|11 (16.9%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|7 (10.6%)
|21 (32.3%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|20 (30.3%)
|4 (6.2%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|7 (10.6%)
|14 (21.5%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|15 (22.7%)
Red Sox Pitching Rankings (2022)
- The pitching staff for the Red Sox had a collective 8.5 K/9 last season, which ranked 19th in MLB.
- The Red Sox's 4.54 team ERA ranked 25th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Red Sox pitchers combined to surrender 185 total home runs at a rate of 1.1 per game (23rd in baseball).
- Sale (0-0) takes the mound for the Red Sox to make his second start this season.
- In his most recent time out on Saturday, the left-hander threw three innings against the Baltimore Orioles, allowing seven earned runs while surrendering seven hits.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.