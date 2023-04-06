On Thursday, Matt Vierling (coming off going 1-for-4) and the Detroit Tigers face the Boston Red Sox, whose starting pitcher will be Chris Sale. First pitch is at 1:10 PM ET.

He had a one-hit performance in his last game (1-for-4) against the Astros.

Matt Vierling Game Info & Props vs. the Red Sox

Game Day: Thursday, April 6, 2023

Game Time: 1:10 PM ET

Stadium: Comerica Park

Comerica Park Live Stream: Watch this game on fuboTV!

Red Sox Starter: Chris Sale

TV Channel: BSDET

Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +190)

Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +875)

RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)

Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)

Matt Vierling At The Plate (2022)

Vierling hit .246 with 12 doubles, two triples, six home runs and 23 walks.

In 45.7% of his games last season (59 of 129), Vierling had a base hit, and in 20 of those games (15.5%) he recorded two or more hits.

He hit a long ball in five of 129 games in 2022 (3.9%), including 1.7% of his trips to the plate.

In 18.6% of his 129 games a year ago, Vierling picked up an RBI (24 times). He also had seven games with multiple RBIs (5.4%), and three or more RBIs in two games.

He scored in 35 of 129 games last year (27.1%), including eight multi-run games (6.2%).

Matt Vierling Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away 49 GP 55 .248 AVG .244 .327 OBP .270 .352 SLG .350 10 XBH 10 2 HR 4 15 RBI 17 28/18 K/BB 42/5 4 SB 3 Home Away 62 GP 67 26 (41.9%) Games w/1+ Hit 33 (49.3%) 7 (11.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 13 (19.4%) 19 (30.6%) Games w/1+ Run 16 (23.9%) 2 (3.2%) Games w/1+ HR 3 (4.5%) 11 (17.7%) Games w/1+ RBI 13 (19.4%)

Red Sox Pitching Rankings (2022)