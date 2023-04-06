Thursday's game between the Boston Red Sox (2-4) and Detroit Tigers (2-4) squaring off at Comerica Park has a projected final score of 10-7 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of the Red Sox, who is listed as the favorite by our model. The game will start at 1:10 PM ET on April 6.

The Red Sox will look to Chris Sale versus the Tigers and Spencer Turnbull (0-1).

Tigers vs. Red Sox Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, April 6, 2023 at 1:10 PM ET

Where: Comerica Park in Detroit, Michigan

How to Watch on TV: BSDET

Tigers vs. Red Sox Score Prediction

Our pick for this contest is Red Sox 10, Tigers 7.

Total Prediction for Tigers vs. Red Sox

Total Prediction: Over 8 runs

Tigers Performance Insights

The Tigers have come away with two wins in the six contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.

Detroit has a win-loss record of 2-4 when favored by +125 or worse by bookmakers this year.

The Tigers have an implied victory probability of 44.4% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.

Detroit scores the fifth-fewest runs in baseball (18 total, three per game).

The Tigers have pitched to a 6.23 ERA this season, which ranks 29th in baseball.

Tigers Schedule