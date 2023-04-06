How to Watch the Tigers vs. Red Sox Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for April 6
Published: Apr. 6, 2023 at 7:15 AM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Chris Sale and Spencer Turnbull are the scheduled starters when the Boston Red Sox and Detroit Tigers meet on Thursday at Comerica Park, at 1:10 PM ET.
Sign up for fuboTV to watch this game and make sure you don't miss any of the action all year long!
Bet with the King of Sportsbooks! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook.
Tigers vs. Red Sox Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Thursday, April 6, 2023
- Time: 1:10 PM ET
- TV Channel: BSDET
- Location: Detroit, Michigan
- Venue: Comerica Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on fuboTV!
Bet on this matchup with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!
Tigers Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Tigers' four home runs rank 24th in Major League Baseball.
- Detroit ranks 29th in MLB with a team slugging percentage of just .301 this season.
- The Tigers have a team batting average of just .204 this season, which ranks 28th among MLB teams.
- Detroit is among the lowest scoring teams in baseball, ranking 26th with just 18 total runs (three per game) this season.
- The Tigers have an on-base percentage of .251 this season, which ranks last in the league.
- The Tigers rank 26th in strikeouts per game (10.2) among MLB offenses.
- Detroit has a 6.9 K/9 this season as a pitching staff, which ranks 26th in baseball.
- Detroit has the 29th-ranked ERA (6.23) in the majors this season.
- Tigers pitchers have a 1.519 WHIP this season, 24th in the majors.
Tigers Probable Starting Pitcher
- The Tigers' Turnbull will make his second start of the season.
- The right-hander last pitched on Saturday, when he threw 2 1/3 innings against the Tampa Bay Rays, giving up seven earned runs.
Tigers Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Tigers Starter
|Opponent Starter
|4/1/2023
|Rays
|L 12-2
|Away
|Spencer Turnbull
|Zach Eflin
|4/2/2023
|Rays
|L 5-1
|Away
|Joey Wentz
|Jeffrey Springs
|4/3/2023
|Astros
|W 7-6
|Away
|Matthew Boyd
|Hunter Brown
|4/4/2023
|Astros
|W 6-3
|Away
|Matt Manning
|Framber Valdez
|4/5/2023
|Astros
|L 8-2
|Away
|Eduardo Rodríguez
|Cristian Javier
|4/6/2023
|Red Sox
|-
|Home
|Spencer Turnbull
|Chris Sale
|4/8/2023
|Red Sox
|-
|Home
|Joey Wentz
|Tanner Houck
|4/9/2023
|Red Sox
|-
|Home
|Matthew Boyd
|Kutter Crawford
|4/11/2023
|Blue Jays
|-
|Away
|Matt Manning
|Alek Manoah
|4/12/2023
|Blue Jays
|-
|Away
|Eduardo Rodríguez
|Kevin Gausman
|4/13/2023
|Blue Jays
|-
|Away
|-
|-
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.