When the (2-4) match up with the (2-4) at Comerica Park on Thursday, April 6 at 1:10 PM ET, Spencer Turnbull will be on the mound for Detroit.

Oddsmakers list the Red Sox as -150 favorites on the moneyline, while giving the underdog Tigers +125 moneyline odds. The contest's total is set at 7.5 runs.

Tigers vs. Red Sox Time and TV Channel

Date: Thursday, April 6, 2023

Thursday, April 6, 2023 Time: 1:10 PM ET

1:10 PM ET TV: BSDET

BSDET Location: Detroit, Michigan

Detroit, Michigan Venue: Comerica Park

Comerica Park Probable Pitchers: Chris Sale - BOS (0-0, 21.00 ERA) vs Turnbull - DET (0-1, 27.00 ERA)

Tigers vs. Red Sox Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Check out the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

Looking to bet on the Tigers versus Red Sox game but don't know where to start? Consider some of the most common betting types, such as the moneyline, run line, and total. A moneyline bet, such as the Tigers (+125) in this matchup, means that you think the Tigers will win, simple as that! And if they do, and you bet $10, you'd get $22.50 back.

And that's not all. There are lots of other ways to play, as well. For example, you can wager on player props (will Spencer Torkelson hit a home run?), parlays (combining picks from different games to multiply your potential winnings), and more. Visit the BetMGM website and app for additional info on the many different ways you can bet on games.

Tigers vs. Red Sox Betting Trends and Insights

This season, the Red Sox have won two out of the six games in which they've been favored.

When they have played as moneyline favorites with odds of -150 or shorter, the Red Sox have gone 1-3 (25%).

Boston has a 60% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

The Tigers have been chosen as underdogs in six games this year and have walked away with the win two times (33.3%) in those games.

This season, the Tigers have come away with a win two times in six chances when named as an underdog of at least +125 or longer on the moneyline.

Tigers Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL Central Rank Win World Series +20000 24th 4th

