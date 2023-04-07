At Gainbridge Fieldhouse on Friday, April 7, 2023, the Detroit Pistons (16-64) hope to end an 11-game losing streak when visiting the Indiana Pacers (34-46) at 7:00 PM ET. The game airs on BSIN and BSDET.

In this article, you can take a look at the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Pacers vs. Pistons matchup.

Pistons vs. Pacers Game Info

Date: Friday, April 7, 2023

Friday, April 7, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: BSIN and BSDET

BSIN and BSDET Location: Indianapolis, Indiana

Indianapolis, Indiana Venue: Gainbridge Fieldhouse

Pistons vs. Pacers Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed on different sportsbooks.

Pistons vs. Pacers Betting Trends

The Pacers average 116 points per game (10th in the league) while giving up 119.2 per contest (29th in the NBA). They have a -259 scoring differential overall and have been outscored by 3.2 points per game.

The Pistons put up 110.5 points per game (29th in league) while giving up 118.8 per contest (27th in NBA). They have a -659 scoring differential and have been outscored by 8.3 points per game.

These teams are scoring 226.5 points per game between them, 5.5 fewer than this matchup's total.

These teams allow 238 points per game combined, six more points than the over/under for this contest.

Indiana has won 41 games against the spread this season, while failing to cover or pushing 39 times.

Detroit has covered 35 times in 80 matchups with a spread this season.

Pistons and Pacers NBA Title Odds

Odds To Win Championship Odds To Make Finals Odds To Make Playoffs Pistons - - - Pacers +100000 +90000 -

