Pistons vs. Pacers: Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - April 7
At Gainbridge Fieldhouse on Friday, April 7, 2023, the Detroit Pistons (16-64) hope to end an 11-game losing streak when visiting the Indiana Pacers (34-46) at 7:00 PM ET. The game airs on BSIN and BSDET.
In this article, you can take a look at the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Pacers vs. Pistons matchup.
Pistons vs. Pacers Game Info
- Date: Friday, April 7, 2023
- Time: 7:00 PM ET
- How to Watch on TV: BSIN and BSDET
- Location: Indianapolis, Indiana
- Venue: Gainbridge Fieldhouse
Pistons vs. Pacers Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed on different sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Pacers Moneyline
|Pistons Moneyline
|DraftKings
|Pacers (-7)
|232
|-275
|+230
|BetMGM
|Pacers (-7.5)
|232.5
|-275
|+220
|PointsBet
|Pacers (-7)
|229.5
|-278
|+230
Pistons vs. Pacers Betting Trends
- The Pacers average 116 points per game (10th in the league) while giving up 119.2 per contest (29th in the NBA). They have a -259 scoring differential overall and have been outscored by 3.2 points per game.
- The Pistons put up 110.5 points per game (29th in league) while giving up 118.8 per contest (27th in NBA). They have a -659 scoring differential and have been outscored by 8.3 points per game.
- These teams are scoring 226.5 points per game between them, 5.5 fewer than this matchup's total.
- These teams allow 238 points per game combined, six more points than the over/under for this contest.
- Indiana has won 41 games against the spread this season, while failing to cover or pushing 39 times.
- Detroit has covered 35 times in 80 matchups with a spread this season.
Pistons and Pacers NBA Title Odds
|Odds To Win Championship
|Odds To Make Finals
|Odds To Make Playoffs
|Pistons
|-
|-
|-
|Pacers
|+100000
|+90000
|-
