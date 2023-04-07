Pistons vs. Pacers: Betting Trends, Odds, Records Against the Spread, Home/Road Splits
Published: Apr. 7, 2023 at 8:22 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Detroit Pistons (16-64) are underdogs (+6.5) as they try to end an 11-game losing streak when they visit the Indiana Pacers (34-46) at 7:00 PM ET on Friday, April 7, 2023 at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. The matchup airs on BSIN and BSDET.
Pistons vs. Pacers Odds & Info
- When: Friday, April 7, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Indiana
- TV: BSIN and BSDET
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|Pacers
|-6.5
|-
Pistons Betting Records & Stats
- Out of the Pistons' 80 games with a set total, 41 have hit the over (51.2%).
- Detroit's ATS record is 36-44-0 this year.
- The Pistons have been chosen as underdogs in 76 games this year and have walked away with the win 14 times (18.4%) in those games.
- Detroit has a record of 6-43, a 12.2% win rate, when it is set as the underdog by +220 or more by sportsbooks this season.
- Detroit has an implied victory probability of 31.2% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.
Pistons vs. Pacers Over/Under Stats
|Games Over
|% of Games Over
|Average PPG
|Combined Average PPG
|Average Opponent PPG
|Combined Average Opponent PPG
|Average Total
|Pacers
|0
|0%
|116
|226.5
|119.2
|238
|233.1
|Pistons
|0
|0%
|110.5
|226.5
|118.8
|238
|227.4
Additional Pistons Insights & Trends
- Detroit has gone 0-10 in its last 10 contests, with a 4-6 record against the spread in that span.
- Five of the Pistons' last 10 contests have hit the over.
- Detroit has performed better against the spread away (19-20-0) than at home (17-24-0) this year.
- The Pistons' 110.5 points per game are 8.7 fewer points than the 119.2 the Pacers allow.
- Detroit is 12-2 against the spread and 9-5 overall when it scores more than 119.2 points.
Pistons vs. Pacers Betting Splits
|ATS Record
|ATS Record Against 6.5+ Point Spread
|Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
|Pacers
|42-38
|1-3
|40-40
|Pistons
|36-44
|25-28
|41-39
Pistons vs. Pacers Point Insights
|Pacers
|Pistons
|116
|110.5
|10
|29
|24-10
|12-2
|20-14
|9-5
|119.2
|118.8
|29
|27
|10-3
|18-10
|10-3
|9-19
