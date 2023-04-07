The Detroit Pistons (16-64) are underdogs (+6.5) as they try to end an 11-game losing streak when they visit the Indiana Pacers (34-46) at 7:00 PM ET on Friday, April 7, 2023 at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. The matchup airs on BSIN and BSDET.

Pistons vs. Pacers Odds & Info

When: Friday, April 7, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Friday, April 7, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Indiana

Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Indiana TV: BSIN and BSDET

Favorite Spread Over/Under Pacers -6.5 -

Pistons Betting Records & Stats

Out of the Pistons' 80 games with a set total, 41 have hit the over (51.2%).

Detroit's ATS record is 36-44-0 this year.

The Pistons have been chosen as underdogs in 76 games this year and have walked away with the win 14 times (18.4%) in those games.

Detroit has a record of 6-43, a 12.2% win rate, when it is set as the underdog by +220 or more by sportsbooks this season.

Detroit has an implied victory probability of 31.2% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.

Pistons vs. Pacers Over/Under Stats

Pacers vs Pistons Total Facts Games Over % of Games Over Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Pacers 0 0% 116 226.5 119.2 238 233.1 Pistons 0 0% 110.5 226.5 118.8 238 227.4

Additional Pistons Insights & Trends

Detroit has gone 0-10 in its last 10 contests, with a 4-6 record against the spread in that span.

Five of the Pistons' last 10 contests have hit the over.

Detroit has performed better against the spread away (19-20-0) than at home (17-24-0) this year.

The Pistons' 110.5 points per game are 8.7 fewer points than the 119.2 the Pacers allow.

Detroit is 12-2 against the spread and 9-5 overall when it scores more than 119.2 points.

Pistons vs. Pacers Betting Splits

Pacers and Pistons Betting Information ATS Record ATS Record Against 6.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Pacers 42-38 1-3 40-40 Pistons 36-44 25-28 41-39

Pistons vs. Pacers Point Insights

Scoring Insights Pacers Pistons 116 Points Scored (PG) 110.5 10 NBA Rank (PPG) 29 24-10 ATS Record Scoring AVG+ 12-2 20-14 Overall Record Scoring AVG+ 9-5 119.2 Points Allowed (PG) 118.8 29 NBA Rank (PAPG) 27 10-3 ATS Record Allowing < AVG 18-10 10-3 Overall Record Allowing < AVG 9-19

