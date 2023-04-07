As they prepare for a game against the Indiana Pacers (34-46), the Detroit Pistons (16-64) will be monitoring eight players on the injury report. The game begins at 7:00 PM ET on Friday, April 7 at Gainbridge Fieldhouse.

The Pistons' most recent game on Wednesday ended in a 123-108 loss to the Nets. R.J. Hampton's team-leading 27 points paced the Pistons in the loss.

Detroit Pistons Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG Bojan Bogdanovic SF Out Achilles 21.6 3.8 2.6 Rodney McGruder SG Out Foot 5.7 2.3 0.9 Hamidou Diallo SG Out Ankle 9.3 3.5 1.0 Alec Burks SG Out Foot 12.8 3.1 2.2 Isaiah Stewart C Out Shoulder 11.3 8.0 1.4 Cade Cunningham PG Out For Season Shin 19.9 6.2 6.0 Isaiah Livers PF Out Ankle 6.7 2.8 0.8 Eugene Omoruyi SF Out Ankle 7.0 2.8 0.7

Indiana Pacers Injury Report Today

Pacers Injuries: T.J. McConnell: Questionable (Hip), Myles Turner: Questionable (Ankle/Back), Tyrese Haliburton: Out (Ankle), Jalen Smith: Questionable (Knee), Chris Duarte: Out (Ankle), Kendall Brown: Out (Tibia)

Pistons vs. Pacers Game Info

When: Friday, April 7, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Friday, April 7, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Indiana

Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Indiana TV: BSIN and BSDET

Pistons Season Insights

The Pistons' 110.5 points per game are 8.7 fewer points than the 119.2 the Pacers allow.

Detroit is 9-5 when it scores more than 119.2 points.

The Pistons are putting up 105.7 points per contest over their previous 10 games, which is 4.8 fewer points than their average for the season (110.5).

Detroit makes 11.4 three-pointers per game (20th in the league) at a 35.1% rate (22nd in NBA), compared to the 12.1 its opponents make, shooting 36.2% from beyond the arc.

The Pistons average 108.1 points per 100 possessions on offense (28th in league), and give up 116.3 points per 100 possessions (27th in NBA).

Pistons vs. Pacers Betting Info

Favorite Spread Total Pacers -7 233

