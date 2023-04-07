The Detroit Pistons (16-64) will visit the Indiana Pacers (34-46) after losing 13 road games in a row.

Pistons vs. Pacers Game Info

When: Friday, April 7, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Friday, April 7, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Indiana

Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Indiana TV: Bally Sports

Pistons Stats Insights

The Pistons' 45.5% shooting percentage from the field this season is the same as the Pacers have given up to their opponents.

This season, Detroit has a 9-12 record in games the team collectively shoots better than 48.5% from the field.

The Pacers are the 15th best rebounding team in the league, the Pistons rank 11th.

The Pistons average 8.7 fewer points per game (110.5) than the Pacers allow (119.2).

Detroit has put together a 9-5 record in games it scores more than 119.2 points.

Pistons Home & Away Comparison

The Pistons score 112.3 points per game at home, 3.7 more than on the road (108.6). On defense they concede 118.5 per game, 0.5 fewer points than on the road (119).

Detroit is conceding fewer points at home (118.5 per game) than on the road (119).

The Pistons collect 2.7 more assists per game at home (24.3) than on the road (21.6).

Pistons Injuries