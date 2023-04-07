When the Indiana Pacers (34-46) and Detroit Pistons (16-64) square off at Gainbridge Fieldhouse on Friday at 7:00 PM ET, Buddy Hield and Jaden Ivey will be two players to watch.

How to Watch Pistons vs. Pacers

Game Day: Friday, April 7

Friday, April 7 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Arena: Gainbridge Fieldhouse

Gainbridge Fieldhouse Location: Indianapolis, Indiana

Pistons' Last Game

The Pistons lost their most recent game to the Nets, 123-108, on Wednesday. R.J. Hampton was their top scorer with 27 points.

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM R.J. Hampton 27 5 2 0 1 5 Jaden Ivey 23 5 10 0 0 2 Jalen Duren 18 8 2 1 0 0

Pistons Players to Watch

The Pistons receive 16.1 points, 3.9 rebounds and 5.2 assists per game from Ivey.

Killian Hayes is the Pistons' top assist man (6.2 per game), and he posts 9.9 points and 2.8 rebounds.

Jalen Duren is putting up a team-high 8.7 rebounds per contest. And he is producing 9.2 points and 1.2 assists, making 64.9% of his shots from the field.

Marvin Bagley III is putting up 12 points, 6.4 rebounds and 0.9 assists per game, making 53.5% of his shots from the field.

Cory Joseph is putting up 6.7 points, 1.7 rebounds and 3.4 assists per contest, making 43.1% of his shots from the floor and 39.6% from 3-point range, with 1.1 triples per game.

Top Performers (Last 10 Games)

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Jaden Ivey 20.3 3.8 7.3 0.5 0 2.6 Killian Hayes 11.6 3.3 6.8 1.1 0.4 0.6 Jalen Duren 11 7.4 1.4 1 0.4 0 James Wiseman 13.4 7.1 0.8 0.1 0.5 0.1 Marvin Bagley III 10.6 3.6 1.1 0.4 0.4 0.6

