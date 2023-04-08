Austin Meadows Player Prop Bets: Tigers vs. Red Sox - April 8
Published: Apr. 8, 2023 at 11:23 AM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
On Saturday, Austin Meadows (on the back of going 0-for-2) and the Detroit Tigers face the Boston Red Sox, whose starting pitcher will be Tanner Houck. First pitch is at 4:10 PM ET.
He had a hitless performance in his last game (0-for-2) against the Red Sox.
Austin Meadows Game Info & Props vs. the Red Sox
- Game Day: Saturday, April 8, 2023
- Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Comerica Park
- Red Sox Starter: Tanner Houck
- TV Channel: BSDET
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: -111)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +850)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)
Austin Meadows At The Plate
- Meadows is hitting .238 with a double.
- Meadows has picked up a hit in three games this season (50.0%), including one multi-hit game.
- He has not hit a long ball in his six games this year.
- Meadows has driven in a run twice this season, but just one in each of those games.
- He has not scored a run this year.
Austin Meadows Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|1
|GP
|5
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|3 (60.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|1 (20.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|0 (0.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|2 (40.0%)
Red Sox Pitching Rankings
- The Red Sox pitching staff is 11th in the league with a collective 8.9 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Red Sox's 5.57 team ERA ranks 26th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Red Sox pitchers combine to surrender the fifth-most home runs in baseball (14 total, two per game).
- Houck (1-0) takes the mound for the Red Sox to make his second start of the season.
- His last appearance was on Sunday against the Baltimore Orioles, when the right-hander tossed five innings, surrendering three earned runs while giving up five hits.
