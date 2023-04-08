On Saturday, Austin Meadows (on the back of going 0-for-2) and the Detroit Tigers face the Boston Red Sox, whose starting pitcher will be Tanner Houck. First pitch is at 4:10 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his last game (0-for-2) against the Red Sox.

Austin Meadows Game Info & Props vs. the Red Sox

Game Day: Saturday, April 8, 2023

Saturday, April 8, 2023 Game Time: 4:10 PM ET

Comerica Park

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Red Sox Starter: Tanner Houck

Tanner Houck TV Channel: BSDET

BSDET Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: -111)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: -111) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +850)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +850) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)

Austin Meadows At The Plate

Meadows is hitting .238 with a double.

Meadows has picked up a hit in three games this season (50.0%), including one multi-hit game.

He has not hit a long ball in his six games this year.

Meadows has driven in a run twice this season, but just one in each of those games.

He has not scored a run this year.

Austin Meadows Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 1 GP 5 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 3 (60.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (20.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ Run 0 (0.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 2 (40.0%)

Red Sox Pitching Rankings