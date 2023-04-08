Danny Willett will play at the 2023 Masters Tournament in Augusta, Georgia at Augusta National Golf Club, taking place from April 6- 9.

Looking to bet on Willett at the Masters Tournament this week? Read on for the betting trends you can use before you make your picks.

Put together your best lineup of golfers and you could win cash prizes! Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy using our link for the best first-time player offer.

Danny Willett Insights

Over his last 20 rounds, Willett has shot under par 12 times, while also posting 16 rounds with a better-than-average score.

He has recorded one of the 10 best scores of the day in one of his last 20 rounds.

Willett has registered a score within three shots of the day's best in one of his last 20 rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day nine times.

In his past five events, Willett has finished in the top 20 once.

Willett has finished with a score better than the tournament average in three of his past five events.

Willett hopes to make the cut for the sixth straight time.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 22 31 -5 280 0 14 1 2 $2.3M

Bet with the King of Sportsbooks! Check out the latest PGA odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Masters Tournament Insights and Stats

The past eight times Willett played this tournament, he has finished atop the leaderboard once and his average finish was 19th.

Willett has made the cut in four of his past eight appearances at this tournament.

The most recent time Willett played this event was in 2022, and he finished 12th.

This tournament will take place on a par 72 that registers at 7,545 yards, 251 yards longer than the average for Tour stops in the past year.

Augusta National Golf Club has had an average tournament score of +1 recently, which is higher than the Tour scoring average of -5 on all courses in the past year.

Willett will take to the 7,545-yard course this week at Augusta National Golf Club after having played courses with an average length of 7,258 yards in the past year.

Events he has played in the past year have seen players average a score of -5. That's lower than this course, which has a scoring average of +1.

Willett's Last Time Out

Willett was in the 73rd percentile on par 3s at THE PLAYERS Championship, with an average of par on the 16 par-3 holes.

His 4.03-stroke average on the 40 par-4 holes at THE PLAYERS Championship was strong, putting him in the 74th percentile of the field.

Willett was better than 55% of the competitors at THE PLAYERS Championship on par-5 holes, averaging 4.63 strokes per hole compared to the field average of 4.67.

Willett carded a birdie or better on two of 16 par-3s at THE PLAYERS Championship, better than the field average of 1.5.

On the 16 par-3s at THE PLAYERS Championship, Willett had fewer bogeys or worse (two) than the field average (2.7).

Willett had fewer birdies or better (four) than the tournament average of 5.1 on the 40 par-4s at THE PLAYERS Championship.

In that most recent outing, Willett's par-4 showing (on 40 holes) included a bogey or worse five times (better than the field's average, 7.1).

Willett ended THE PLAYERS Championship registering a birdie or better on seven par-5 holes, compared to the field average of 5.1 on the 16 par-5s.

On the 16 par-5s at THE PLAYERS Championship, Willett outperformed the field average of 1.3 bogeys or worse on those holes by carding one.

Masters Tournament Time and Date Info

Date: April 6- 9, 2023

April 6- 9, 2023 Course: Augusta National Golf Club

Augusta National Golf Club Location: Augusta, Georgia

Augusta, Georgia Par: 72 / 7,545 yards

72 / 7,545 yards Willett Odds to Win: +15000 (Bet now with BetMGM!)

Watch live golf without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to fuboTV!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM and FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please play responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.