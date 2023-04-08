Nick Maton -- 0-for-1 in his most recent game -- will be in action for the Detroit Tigers versus the Boston Red Sox, with Tanner Houck on the mound, on April 8 at 4:10 PM ET.

In his last game he had a hitless performance (0-for-1) against the Red Sox.

Nick Maton Game Info & Props vs. the Red Sox

  • Game Day: Saturday, April 8, 2023
  • Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Comerica Park
  Stadium: Comerica Park
  • Red Sox Starter: Tanner Houck
  • TV Channel: BSDET
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +900)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +310)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)

Nick Maton At The Plate

  • Maton is hitting .067 with four walks.
  • Maton has gotten a hit once in six games this year, but has had no games with more than one.
  • He has not homered in his six games this year.
  • Maton has an RBI in one game this year.
  • He has scored a run in one of six games.

Nick Maton Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
1 GP 5
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 1 (20.0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 0 (0.0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ Run 1 (20.0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (20.0%)

Red Sox Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Red Sox has a collective 8.9 K/9, which ranks 11th in the league.
  • The Red Sox have a 5.57 team ERA that ranks 26th across all league pitching staffs.
  • Red Sox pitchers combine to surrender the fifth-most home runs in baseball (14 total, two per game).
  • Houck (1-0) makes the start for the Red Sox, his second of the season.
  • His most recent time out came on Sunday against the Baltimore Orioles, when the right-hander tossed five innings, surrendering three earned runs while giving up five hits.
