Riley Greene Player Prop Bets: Tigers vs. Red Sox - April 8
Published: Apr. 8, 2023 at 11:23 AM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
The Detroit Tigers and Riley Greene, who went 0-for-4 last time out, battle Tanner Houck and the Boston Red Sox at Comerica Park, Saturday at 4:10 PM ET.
In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0-for-4) against the Red Sox.
Riley Greene Game Info & Props vs. the Red Sox
- Game Day: Saturday, April 8, 2023
- Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Comerica Park
- Red Sox Starter: Tanner Houck
- TV Channel: BSDET
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +875)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)
Riley Greene At The Plate
- Greene leads Detroit with a slugging percentage of .481, fueled by two extra-base hits.
- In five of seven games this year (71.4%), Greene has reached base safely via hit, and that includes multiple hits twice.
- He has gone deep in one game this year.
- Greene has driven in a run in one game this year.
- He has scored in three of seven games (42.9%), including multiple runs twice.
Riley Greene Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|1
|GP
|6
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|5 (83.3%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|2 (33.3%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|3 (50.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|1 (16.7%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|1 (16.7%)
Red Sox Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Red Sox has a collective 8.9 K/9, which ranks 11th in the league.
- The Red Sox's 5.57 team ERA ranks 26th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Red Sox pitchers combine to give up 14 total home runs at a clip of two per game (fifth-most in baseball).
- The Red Sox will look to Houck (1-0) in his second start this season.
- In his most recent time out on Sunday, the righty threw five innings against the Baltimore Orioles, giving up three earned runs while surrendering five hits.
