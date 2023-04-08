Sam Bennett is in sixth place, at -4, after the first round of the Masters Tournament at Augusta National Golf Club.

Sam Bennett Insights

Bennett has finished below par once, completed his day without a bogey once and finished three rounds with a better-than-average score over his last nine rounds played.

He has carded one of the 10 best scores of the day in one of his last nine rounds.

Bennett has carded a score within three shots of the day's best in one of his last nine rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day two times.

Bennett has finished in the top 10 once in his past four tournaments.

Looking at the past four tournaments he has entered, he made the cut twice.

In his past four events, Bennett has finished within three shots of the leader once and posted a score better than average once.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 2 28 3 179 0 2 0 1 $0

Masters Tournament Insights and Stats

Bennett finished sixth in his most recent appearance at this tournament (2023).

The par-72 course measures 7,545 yards this week, 244 yards longer than the average Tour stop during the past 12 months.

Bennett will take to the 7,545-yard course this week at Augusta National Golf Club after having played courses with an average length of 7,409 yards in the past year.

Bennett's Last Time Out

Bennett finished in the 30th percentile on the 16 par-3 holes at the U.S. Open, with an average of 3.25 strokes.

His 4.17-stroke average on the 48 par-4 holes at the U.S. Open placed him in the 52nd percentile.

Bennett shot better than 40% of the competitors at the U.S. Open on par-5 holes, averaging 4.75 strokes per hole in comparison to the field average of 4.79.

Bennett did not have a birdie on any of the 16 par-3s at the U.S. Open (the tournament average was 1.1).

On the 16 par-3s at the U.S. Open, Bennett carded more bogeys or worse (four) than the field average (3.0).

Bennett's four birdies or better on the 48 par-4s at the U.S. Open were less than the tournament average (4.3).

At that last competition, Bennett's par-4 showing (on 48 holes) included a bogey or worse 12 times (worse than the field average, 8.8).

Bennett finished the U.S. Open registering a birdie or better on three par-5 holes, compared to the field average of 1.9 on the eight par-5s.

On the eight par-5s at the U.S. Open, Bennett recorded one bogey or worse, more than the field average of 0.8.

Masters Tournament Time and Date Info

Date: April 6- 9, 2023

April 6- 9, 2023 Course: Augusta National Golf Club

Augusta National Golf Club Location: Augusta, Georgia

Augusta, Georgia Par: 72 / 7,545 yards

72 / 7,545 yards

All statistics in this article reflect Bennett's performance prior to the 2023 Masters Tournament.

