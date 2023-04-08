The 2023 Masters Tournament at Augusta National Golf Club will have Sergio Garcia in the field in Augusta, Georgia from April 6 - 9, up against the par-72, 7,545-yard course, with a purse of $15,000,000.00 at stake.

Looking to wager on Garcia at the Masters Tournament this week? Read on for the statistics you need before you make your picks.

Put together your best lineup of golfers and you could win cash prizes! Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy using our link for the best first-time player offer.

Sergio Garcia Insights

Over his last 16 rounds, Garcia has finished better than par four times, while also posting eight rounds with a better-than-average score.

He has carded one of the five best scores in one of his last 16 rounds played.

Over his last 16 rounds, Garcia has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round twice, and within five strokes of the top score of the day on four occasions.

In his past five events, Garcia has had an average finish of 37th.

He has qualified for the weekend in three of his past five appearances.

Garcia has finished with a score better than the tournament average in two of his past five appearances.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 5 37 0 286 0 3 0 0 $268,625

Bet with the King of Sportsbooks! Check out the latest PGA odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Masters Tournament Insights and Stats

The past 10 times Garcia has played this tournament, he has finished atop the leaderboard once. He's also finished among the top 10 two times and his average finish has been 16th.

Garcia made the cut in six of his past 10 entries in this event.

Garcia finished 23rd in his most recent appearance at this tournament (2022).

Courses on the Tour in the past year have averaged 7,294 yards, a good bit shorter than the 7,545-yard length for this event.

The average course on the PGA Tour in the past year has played to 69.75 strokes per round and a score of -5. At Augusta National Golf Club, the scoring average is higher at +1 per tournament.

The average course Garcia has played in the past year has been 235 yards shorter than the 7,545 yards Augusta National Golf Club will be at for this event.

The tournaments he has played in the past year have seen an average score of +2. That's higher than this course's recent scoring average of +1.

Garcia's Last Time Out

Garcia was in the 48th percentile on par 3s at The Open Championship, with an average of 3.13 strokes on the eight par-3 holes.

He averaged 3.95 strokes on par-4 holes (of which there were 56) at The Open Championship, which landed him in the 64th percentile among all competitors.

Garcia was better than only 11% of the competitors at The Open Championship on par-5 holes, averaging 5.00 strokes per hole compared to the field average of 4.62.

Garcia fared better on par 3s than most players his last time out, carding a birdie or better on one of eight par-3s at The Open Championship (the other participants averaged 0.5).

On the eight par-3s at The Open Championship, Garcia had two bogeys or worse (more than the field average of 1.2).

Garcia recorded more birdies or better (14) than the tournament average of 9.1 on the 56 par-4s at The Open Championship.

At that most recent tournament, Garcia's performance on the 56 par-4s included a bogey or worse nine times (compared to the field's better average, 7.9).

Garcia finished The Open Championship with a birdie or better on three of the eight par-5s, bettering the field's average of 2.7.

On the eight par-5s at The Open Championship, Garcia underperformed compared to the tournament average of 0.7 bogeys or worse on those holes by recording two.

Masters Tournament Time and Date Info

Date: April 6 - 9, 2023

April 6 - 9, 2023 Course: Augusta National Golf Club

Augusta National Golf Club Location: Augusta, Georgia

Augusta, Georgia Par: 72 / 7,545 yards

72 / 7,545 yards Garcia Odds to Win: +12500 (Bet now with BetMGM!)

Watch live golf without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to fuboTV!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM and FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please play responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.