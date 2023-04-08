Spencer Torkelson Player Prop Bets: Tigers vs. Red Sox - April 8
Published: Apr. 8, 2023 at 11:24 AM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
On Saturday, Spencer Torkelson (coming off going 1-for-4) and the Detroit Tigers play the Boston Red Sox, whose starting pitcher will be Tanner Houck. First pitch is at 4:10 PM ET.
In his previous appearance, he went 1-for-4 against the Red Sox.
Spencer Torkelson Game Info & Props vs. the Red Sox
- Game Day: Saturday, April 8, 2023
- Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Comerica Park
- Red Sox Starter: Tanner Houck
- TV Channel: BSDET
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +850)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +170)
Spencer Torkelson At The Plate
- Torkelson is hitting .222 with a double, a home run and a walk.
- In four of seven games this season, Torkelson has picked up at least one hit, including one game with multiple hits.
- He has hit a long ball in one of seven games, and in 3.6% of his plate appearances.
- Torkelson has picked up an RBI in two games this season, with multiple runs batted in once.
- In three of seven games this year, he has scored, including multiple runs once.
Spencer Torkelson Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|1
|GP
|6
|1 (100.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|3 (50.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|1 (16.7%)
|1 (100.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|2 (33.3%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|1 (16.7%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|2 (33.3%)
Red Sox Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Red Sox has a collective 8.9 K/9, which ranks 11th in the league.
- The Red Sox have the 26th-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (5.57).
- Red Sox pitchers combine to surrender the fifth-most home runs in baseball (14 total, two per game).
- The Red Sox will look to Houck (1-0) in his second start of the season.
- In his last time out on Sunday, the right-hander tossed five innings against the Baltimore Orioles, giving up three earned runs while surrendering five hits.
