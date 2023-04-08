When the (2-5) play the (3-4) at Comerica Park on Saturday, April 8 at 4:10 PM ET, Joey Wentz will be seeking his 200th strikeout of the season (he's currently sitting at 3).

The favored Red Sox have -140 moneyline odds to win against the underdog Tigers, who are listed at +115. The total is 8 runs for this matchup.

Tigers vs. Red Sox Time and TV Channel

Date: Saturday, April 8, 2023

Saturday, April 8, 2023 Time: 4:10 PM ET

4:10 PM ET TV: BSDET

BSDET Location: Detroit, Michigan

Detroit, Michigan Venue: Comerica Park

Comerica Park Probable Pitchers: Tanner Houck - BOS (1-0, 5.40 ERA) vs Wentz - DET (0-1, 5.06 ERA)

Tigers vs. Red Sox Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Take a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

Tigers vs. Red Sox Betting Trends and Insights

The Red Sox have won three of the seven games they've played as favorites this season.

The Red Sox have gone 3-3 when they have played as moneyline favorites with odds of -140 or shorter (50% winning percentage).

Oddsmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that Boston has a 58.3% chance to win.

The Tigers have been victorious in two of the seven contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.

The Tigers have a win-loss record of 2-5 when favored by +115 or worse by bookmakers this year.

Tigers vs. Red Sox Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Austin Meadows 1.5 (-111) 1.5 (+155) 0.5 (+850) 0.5 (+185) Matt Vierling 0.5 (-200) 0.5 (-200) 0.5 (+1150) 0.5 (+230) Riley Greene 0.5 (-208) 0.5 (-208) 0.5 (+875) 0.5 (+260) Kerry Carpenter 1.5 (+115) 0.5 (-175) 0.5 (+850) 0.5 (+220) Spencer Torkelson 0.5 (-161) 0.5 (-161) 0.5 (+850) 0.5 (+210)

Tigers Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL Central Rank Win World Series +25000 25th 4th

