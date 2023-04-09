Akil Baddoo -- 2-for-5 in his most recent game -- will be in action for the Detroit Tigers versus the Boston Red Sox, with Kutter Crawford on the hill, on April 9 at 1:10 PM ET.

He had two hits (going 2-for-5) in his most recent game against the Red Sox.

Akil Baddoo Game Info & Props vs. the Red Sox

Game Day: Sunday, April 9, 2023

Sunday, April 9, 2023 Game Time: 1:10 PM ET

1:10 PM ET Stadium: Comerica Park

Comerica Park

Red Sox Starter: Kutter Crawford

Kutter Crawford TV Channel: BSDET

BSDET Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +100)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +100) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +270)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +270) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)

Akil Baddoo At The Plate (2022)

Baddoo hit .204 with three doubles, two triples, two home runs and 24 walks.

Baddoo got a hit in 46.6% of his 73 games last season, with multiple hits in 9.6% of those contests.

He homered in two of 73 games last year, leaving the ballpark in 0.9% of his plate appearances.

Baddoo drove in a run in seven of 73 games last season (9.6%), including two games with multiple RBIs.

He scored in 25 of 73 games last season, with multiple runs in five of those games.

Akil Baddoo Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away 31 GP 36 .202 AVG .205 .290 OBP .288 .292 SLG .250 4 XBH 3 1 HR 1 2 RBI 7 24/11 K/BB 40/13 4 SB 5 Home Away 36 GP 37 16 (44.4%) Games w/1+ Hit 18 (48.6%) 2 (5.6%) Games w/2+ Hits 5 (13.5%) 13 (36.1%) Games w/1+ Run 12 (32.4%) 1 (2.8%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (2.7%) 2 (5.6%) Games w/1+ RBI 5 (13.5%)

Red Sox Pitching Rankings (2022)