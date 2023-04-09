Akil Baddoo Player Prop Bets: Tigers vs. Red Sox - April 9
Published: Apr. 9, 2023 at 11:23 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Akil Baddoo -- 2-for-5 in his most recent game -- will be in action for the Detroit Tigers versus the Boston Red Sox, with Kutter Crawford on the hill, on April 9 at 1:10 PM ET.
He had two hits (going 2-for-5) in his most recent game against the Red Sox.
Akil Baddoo Game Info & Props vs. the Red Sox
- Game Day: Sunday, April 9, 2023
- Game Time: 1:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Comerica Park
- Red Sox Starter: Kutter Crawford
- TV Channel: BSDET
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +100)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +270)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)
Akil Baddoo At The Plate (2022)
- Baddoo hit .204 with three doubles, two triples, two home runs and 24 walks.
- Baddoo got a hit in 46.6% of his 73 games last season, with multiple hits in 9.6% of those contests.
- He homered in two of 73 games last year, leaving the ballpark in 0.9% of his plate appearances.
- Baddoo drove in a run in seven of 73 games last season (9.6%), including two games with multiple RBIs.
- He scored in 25 of 73 games last season, with multiple runs in five of those games.
Akil Baddoo Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)
|Home
|Away
|31
|GP
|36
|.202
|AVG
|.205
|.290
|OBP
|.288
|.292
|SLG
|.250
|4
|XBH
|3
|1
|HR
|1
|2
|RBI
|7
|24/11
|K/BB
|40/13
|4
|SB
|5
|Home
|Away
|36
|GP
|37
|16 (44.4%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|18 (48.6%)
|2 (5.6%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|5 (13.5%)
|13 (36.1%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|12 (32.4%)
|1 (2.8%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|1 (2.7%)
|2 (5.6%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|5 (13.5%)
Red Sox Pitching Rankings (2022)
- The pitching staff for the Red Sox had a collective 8.5 K/9 last season, which ranked 19th in the league.
- The Red Sox had a 4.54 team ERA that ranked 25th across all league pitching staffs.
- Red Sox pitchers combined to allow 185 total home runs at a rate of 1.1 per game (23rd in baseball).
- Crawford (0-1) starts for the Red Sox, his second of the season.
- The righty last pitched on Monday against the Pittsburgh Pirates, when he tossed four innings, allowing seven earned runs while giving up eight hits.
