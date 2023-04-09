The Chicago Bulls (39-42) are at home in Central Division action against the Detroit Pistons (17-64) on Sunday, April 9, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET. The Bulls are favored by 6 points in the game, the fourth matchup between the squads this season.

Pistons vs. Bulls Game Info & Odds

Date: Sunday, April 9, 2023

Sunday, April 9, 2023 Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: NBCS-CHI and BSDETX

NBCS-CHI and BSDETX Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Location: Chicago, Illinois

Chicago, Illinois Venue: United Center

Pistons vs. Bulls Score Prediction

Prediction: Bulls 121 - Pistons 106

Spread & Total Prediction for Pistons vs. Bulls

Pick ATS: Bulls (- 6)

Bulls (- 6) Pick OU: Over (220.5)



The Bulls (42-39-0 ATS) have covered the spread 51.9% of the time, 7.5% more often than the Pistons (36-44-1) this season.

When the spread is set as 6 or more this season, Chicago (8-4) covers a higher percentage of those games when it is the favorite (66.7%) than Detroit (27-28-1) does as the underdog (48.2%).

When it comes to exceeding the over/under in 2022-23, Detroit and its opponents are more successful (51.9% of the time) than Chicago and its opponents (44.4%).

As a moneyline favorite this year, the Bulls are 19-15, a better record than the Pistons have put up (15-62) as moneyline underdogs.

Pistons Performance Insights

In 2022-23, Detroit is third-worst in the NBA offensively (110.7 points scored per game) and fourth-worst on defense (118.7 points conceded).

At 23 assists per game, the Pistons are fourth-worst in the league.

Beyond the arc, the Pistons are 20th in the NBA in 3-pointers made per game (11.4). They are 23rd in 3-point percentage at 35.2%.

Detroit takes 62.8% percent of its shots from inside the arc, and 37.2% percent from beyond it. In terms of makes, 71.2% of Detroit's buckets are 2-pointers, and 28.8% are 3-pointers.

