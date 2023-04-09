The Detroit Tigers and Jonathan Schoop, who went 0-for-1 last time out, take on Kutter Crawford and the Boston Red Sox at Comerica Park, Sunday at 1:10 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his most recent game (0-for-1) against the Red Sox.

Jonathan Schoop Game Info & Props vs. the Red Sox

  • Game Day: Sunday, April 9, 2023
  • Game Time: 1:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Comerica Park
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Red Sox Starter: Kutter Crawford
  • TV Channel: BSDET
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +825)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +200)

Looking to place a prop bet on Jonathan Schoop? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Jonathan Schoop At The Plate (2022)

  • Schoop hit .202 with 23 doubles, a triple, 11 home runs and 20 walks.
  • Schoop got a hit 76 times last year in 131 games (58.0%), including 18 multi-hit games (13.7%).
  • He hit a long ball in 8.4% of his games last season (131 in all), leaving the ballpark in 2.2% of his plate appearances.
  • Schoop picked up an RBI in 22.1% of his 131 games last season, with two or more RBIs in 4.6% of them (six). He drove in three or more runs in two games.
  • In 31.3% of his games last year (41 of 131), he scored at least a run, and in seven (5.3%) he scored more than once.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Jonathan Schoop Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away
65 GP 66
.218 AVG .185
.257 OBP .225
.328 SLG .317
17 XBH 18
4 HR 7
21 RBI 17
49/9 K/BB 58/11
3 SB 2
Home Away
65 GP 66
38 (58.5%) Games w/1+ Hit 38 (57.6%)
11 (16.9%) Games w/2+ Hits 7 (10.6%)
21 (32.3%) Games w/1+ Run 20 (30.3%)
4 (6.2%) Games w/1+ HR 7 (10.6%)
14 (21.5%) Games w/1+ RBI 15 (22.7%)

Red Sox Pitching Rankings (2022)

  • The pitching staff for the Red Sox had a collective 8.5 K/9 last season, which ranked 19th in the league.
  • The Red Sox's 4.54 team ERA ranked 25th across all league pitching staffs.
  • The Red Sox gave up 185 total home runs last season (1.1 per game) to rank 23rd in baseball.
  • The Red Sox are sending Crawford (0-1) out to make his second start of the season.
  • The right-hander last pitched on Monday against the Pittsburgh Pirates, when he threw four innings, allowing seven earned runs while giving up eight hits.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.