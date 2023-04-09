Killian Hayes and his Detroit Pistons teammates take on the Chicago Bulls on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET.

Last time out, which was on April 7, Hayes posted 28 points, six assists and four steals in a 122-115 win versus the Pacers.

In this article we will break down Hayes' prop bets, using stats to help you make good picks.

Killian Hayes Prop Bets vs. the Bulls

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 13.5 10.1 13.4 Rebounds 3.5 2.8 3.6 Assists 6.5 6.2 6.7 PRA 24.5 19.1 23.7 PR -- 12.9 17 3PM 1.5 1.0 0.9



Killian Hayes Insights vs. the Bulls

Hayes has taken 10.6 shots per game this season and made 4.0 per game, which account for 11.3% and 9.3%, respectively, of his team's total.

This season, he's accounted for 8.3% of his team's three-pointers made, averaging 1.0 per game.

Hayes' opponents, the Bulls, have a neutral offensive tempo, averaging 101.3 possessions per game, while his Pistons average 102.3 per game, which ranks 13th among NBA teams.

Giving up 112.2 points per game, the Bulls are the seventh-ranked team in the NBA defensively.

On the boards, the Bulls have allowed 43.1 rebounds per contest, which puts them 14th in the NBA.

Giving up 26.1 assists per game, the Bulls are the 23rd-ranked squad in the NBA.

The Bulls allow 13.3 made 3-pointers per game, 29th-ranked in the NBA.

Killian Hayes vs. the Bulls

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 3/1/2023 24 11 2 7 1 0 3 1/19/2023 31 4 1 8 0 0 2

