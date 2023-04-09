The Detroit Tigers and Nick Maton, who went 1-for-3 with a double and an RBI last time in action, battle Kutter Crawford and the Boston Red Sox at Comerica Park, Sunday at 1:10 PM ET.

He had a one-hit performance in his last game (1-for-3) against the Red Sox.

Nick Maton Game Info & Props vs. the Red Sox

Game Day: Sunday, April 9, 2023

Sunday, April 9, 2023 Game Time: 1:10 PM ET

1:10 PM ET Stadium: Comerica Park

Comerica Park

Red Sox Starter: Kutter Crawford

TV Channel: BSDET

BSDET Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -133)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -133) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +170)

Nick Maton At The Plate

Maton is batting .111 with a double and five walks.

Maton has had a hit in a game twice this year, in seven games played, but it was a single hit each time.

In seven games played this year, he has not hit a long ball.

Maton has picked up an RBI twice this year, but just one in each of those games.

He has scored a run in one of seven games.

Nick Maton Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 2 GP 5 1 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 1 (20.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 0 (0.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ Run 1 (20.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 1 (50.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (20.0%)

Red Sox Pitching Rankings