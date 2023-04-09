Nick Maton Player Prop Bets: Tigers vs. Red Sox - April 9
Published: Apr. 9, 2023 at 11:23 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Detroit Tigers and Nick Maton, who went 1-for-3 with a double and an RBI last time in action, battle Kutter Crawford and the Boston Red Sox at Comerica Park, Sunday at 1:10 PM ET.
He had a one-hit performance in his last game (1-for-3) against the Red Sox.
Nick Maton Game Info & Props vs. the Red Sox
- Game Day: Sunday, April 9, 2023
- Game Time: 1:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Comerica Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Red Sox Starter: Kutter Crawford
- TV Channel: BSDET
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -133)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +170)
Looking to place a prop bet on Nick Maton? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!
Nick Maton At The Plate
- Maton is batting .111 with a double and five walks.
- Maton has had a hit in a game twice this year, in seven games played, but it was a single hit each time.
- In seven games played this year, he has not hit a long ball.
- Maton has picked up an RBI twice this year, but just one in each of those games.
- He has scored a run in one of seven games.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Nick Maton Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|2
|GP
|5
|1 (50.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|1 (20.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|0 (0.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|1 (20.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|1 (50.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|1 (20.0%)
Red Sox Pitching Rankings
- The Red Sox pitching staff ranks 10th in the league with a collective nine strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Red Sox's 5.37 team ERA ranks 25th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Red Sox rank 24th in baseball in home runs allowed (14 total, 1.8 per game).
- The Red Sox will look to Crawford (0-1) in his second start of the season.
- In his last appearance on Monday, the righty threw four innings against the Pittsburgh Pirates, allowing seven earned runs while surrendering eight hits.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.