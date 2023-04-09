The Chicago Bulls (39-42) host the Detroit Pistons (17-64) in a matchup of Central Division teams at United Center, starting at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday, April 9, 2023. The Bulls are 5.5-point favorites in the game, the fourth matchup between the squads this season.

Pistons vs. Bulls Odds & Info

  • When: Sunday, April 9, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET
  • Where: United Center in Chicago, Illinois
  • TV: NBCS-CHI and BSDETX
Favorite Spread Over/Under
Bulls -5.5 -

Pistons Betting Records & Stats

  • Pistons games have hit the over in 42 out of 81 opportunities (51.9%).
  • Detroit is 37-44-0 against the spread this year.
  • The Pistons have been chosen as underdogs in 77 games this year and have walked away with the win 15 times (19.5%) in those games.
  • This season, Detroit has won six of its 50 games, or 12%, when it is the underdog by at least +200 on the moneyline.
  • Detroit has an implied victory probability of 33.3% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.

Pistons vs. Bulls Over/Under Stats

Bulls vs Pistons Total Facts
Games Over % of Games Over Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total
Bulls 0 0% 113.2 223.9 112.2 230.9 227.9
Pistons 0 0% 110.7 223.9 118.7 230.9 227.5

Additional Pistons Insights & Trends

  • Detroit has a 5-5 record against the spread while going 1-9 overall over its last 10 contests.
  • Six of the Pistons' past 10 games have gone over the total.
  • Detroit's winning percentage against the spread at home is .415 (17-24-0). Away, it is .500 (20-20-0).
  • The Pistons score an average of 110.7 points per game, just 1.5 fewer points than the 112.2 the Bulls give up.
  • When it scores more than 112.2 points, Detroit is 24-9 against the spread and 15-18 overall.

Pistons vs. Bulls Betting Splits

Bulls and Pistons Betting Information
ATS Record ATS Record Against 5.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
Bulls 42-39 11-6 37-44
Pistons 37-44 29-34 42-39

Pistons vs. Bulls Point Insights

Scoring Insights
Bulls Pistons
113.2
Points Scored (PG)
 110.7
21
NBA Rank (PPG)
 28
22-6
ATS Record Scoring AVG+
 24-9
20-8
Overall Record Scoring AVG+
 15-18
112.2
Points Allowed (PG)
 118.7
7
NBA Rank (PAPG)
 27
27-9
ATS Record Allowing < AVG
 16-8
24-12
Overall Record Allowing < AVG
 8-16

