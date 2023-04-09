Central Division opponents square off when the Chicago Bulls (39-42) host the Detroit Pistons (17-64) at United Center on April 9, 2023. This is the fourth matchup between the teams this season.

Pistons vs. Bulls Game Info

When: Sunday, April 9, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET

Sunday, April 9, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET Where: United Center in Chicago, Illinois

United Center in Chicago, Illinois TV: Bally Sports

Pistons Stats Insights

This season, Detroit has a 13-17 record in games the team collectively shoots better than 46.9% from the field.

The Pistons are the 22nd-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Bulls sit at 28th.

The Pistons score an average of 110.7 points per game, just 1.5 fewer points than the 112.2 the Bulls give up to opponents.

Detroit has put together a 15-18 record in games it scores more than 112.2 points.

Pistons Home & Away Comparison

In 2022-23 the Pistons are averaging more points at home (112.3 per game) than away (109). And they are conceding less at home (118.5) than away (118.9).

Detroit allows 118.5 points per game at home, and 118.9 away.

At home the Pistons are averaging 24.3 assists per game, 2.6 more than away (21.7).

Pistons Injuries