Jaden Ivey, Top Pistons Players to Watch vs. the Bulls - April 9
Nikola Vucevic and Jaden Ivey are two players to watch when the Chicago Bulls (39-42) and the Detroit Pistons (17-64) go head to head at United Center on Sunday. Tip-off is slated for 1:00 PM ET.
How to Watch Pistons vs. Bulls
- Game Day: Sunday, April 9
- Game Time: 1:00 PM ET
- Arena: United Center
- Location: Chicago, Illinois
Pistons' Last Game
The Pistons were victorious in their most recent game versus the Pacers, 122-115, on Friday. Ivey starred with 29 points, plus five boards and nine assists.
|Name
|PTS
|REB
|ASST
|STL
|BLK
|3PM
|Jaden Ivey
|29
|5
|9
|2
|0
|3
|Killian Hayes
|28
|4
|6
|4
|1
|3
|Cory Joseph
|18
|3
|5
|2
|0
|4
Pistons Players to Watch
- Ivey is putting up 16.3 points, 3.9 rebounds and 5.3 assists per game, making 41.7% of his shots from the floor and 34.4% from beyond the arc, with 1.6 triples per game.
- Killian Hayes is putting up a team-leading 6.2 assists per game. And he is producing 10.1 points and 2.8 rebounds, making 37.5% of his shots from the field and 27.7% from beyond the arc, with 1.0 treys per game.
- Jalen Duren is putting up a team-leading 8.7 rebounds per contest. And he is producing 9.2 points and 1.1 assists, making 65.1% of his shots from the floor.
- Marvin Bagley III gets the Pistons 12.0 points, 6.4 rebounds and 0.9 assists per game. He also averages 0.4 steals and 0.7 blocked shots.
- Cory Joseph is putting up 6.9 points, 1.7 rebounds and 3.4 assists per game, making 43.4% of his shots from the floor and 39.9% from 3-point range, with 1.1 treys per contest.
Top Performers (Last 10 Games)
|Name
|PTS
|REB
|ASST
|STL
|BLK
|3PM
|Jaden Ivey
|21.8
|4.1
|7.6
|0.7
|0.0
|2.7
|Killian Hayes
|13.4
|3.6
|6.7
|1.4
|0.3
|0.9
|Jalen Duren
|10.5
|7.1
|1.0
|0.8
|0.6
|0.0
|James Wiseman
|12.3
|6.5
|0.7
|0.1
|0.5
|0.1
|Marvin Bagley III
|12.0
|4.1
|1.2
|0.4
|0.5
|0.7
