Sunday's contest that pits the Boston Red Sox (4-4) against the Detroit Tigers (2-6) at Comerica Park has a projected final score of 7-5 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of the Red Sox, who is slightly favored in this matchup according to our model. Game time is at 1:10 PM on April 9.

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Boston Red Sox will send Kutter Crawford (0-1) to the mound, while Matthew Boyd will take the ball for the Detroit Tigers.

Tigers vs. Red Sox Game Info & Odds

When: Sunday, April 9, 2023 at 1:10 PM ET

Comerica Park in Detroit, Michigan How to Watch on TV: BSDET

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Tigers vs. Red Sox Score Prediction

Our pick for this contest is Red Sox 7, Tigers 5.

Total Prediction for Tigers vs. Red Sox

Total Prediction: Over 8.5 runs

Tigers Performance Insights

The Tigers have been underdogs in eight games this season and have come away with the win two times (25%) in those contests.

Detroit has a win-loss record of 2-6 when favored by -105 or worse by oddsmakers this year.

Oddsmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Tigers have a 51.2% chance of pulling out a win.

Detroit scores the fourth-fewest runs in baseball (26 total, 3.3 per game).

Tigers pitchers have a combined ERA of 7.20 ERA this year, which ranks 29th in MLB.

Tigers Schedule