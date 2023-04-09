When the (2-6) square off against the (4-4) at Comerica Park on Sunday, April 9 at 1:10 PM ET, Matthew Boyd will be looking for his 200th K of the season (he currently has 3).

The Red Sox are listed as -115 moneyline favorites for this matchup with the Tigers (-105). The over/under for the matchup is set at 8.5 runs.

Tigers vs. Red Sox Time and TV Channel

Date: Sunday, April 9, 2023

Sunday, April 9, 2023 Time: 1:10 PM ET

1:10 PM ET TV: BSDET

BSDET Location: Detroit, Michigan

Detroit, Michigan Venue: Comerica Park

Comerica Park Probable Pitchers: Kutter Crawford - BOS (0-1, 15.75 ERA) vs Boyd - DET (0-0, 4.15 ERA)

Tigers vs. Red Sox Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Take a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup listed on several sportsbooks.

Tigers vs. Red Sox Betting Trends and Insights

This season, the Red Sox have won four out of the eight games in which they've been favored.

When playing as moneyline favorites with odds of -115 or shorter, the Red Sox have a 4-4 record (winning 50% of their games).

Boston has a 53.5% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

The Tigers have come away with two wins in the eight contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.

The Tigers have a mark of 2-6 in contests where sportsbooks favor them by -105 or worse on the moneyline.

Tigers Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL Central Rank Win World Series +25000 25th 4th

