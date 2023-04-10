How to Watch the Red Wings vs. Stars Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for April 10
Published: Apr. 10, 2023 at 12:12 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Having taken three in a row, the Dallas Stars visit the Detroit Red Wings on Monday, beginning at 7:00 PM ET.
Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle. Click here to sign up!
Watch ESPN+, BSDET, and BSSWX to see the match unfold as the Stars and Red Wings take the ice.
Stars Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info
- When: Monday, April 10, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, BSDET, and BSSWX
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Where: Little Caesars Arena in Detroit, Michigan
Watch live sports and more without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!
Red Wings vs. Stars Head-to-Head
|Date
|Home
|Away
|Result
|12/10/2022
|Stars
|Red Wings
|3-2 (F/OT) DAL
Red Wings Stats & Trends
- The Red Wings have conceded 260 total goals this season (3.3 per game), 20th in the league.
- With 235 goals (3.0 per game), the Red Wings have the league's 22nd-ranked offense.
- In their past 10 games, the Red Wings have gone 5-4-1 to earn 70.0% of the possible points.
- Over on the defensive end, the Red Wings have given up 3.3 goals per game (33 total) over those 10 outings.
- They have put up 34 goals during that stretch.
Red Wings Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Dylan Larkin
|78
|32
|46
|78
|47
|55
|54.7%
|David Perron
|79
|23
|31
|54
|30
|38
|18.2%
|Dominik Kubalik
|78
|20
|25
|45
|18
|12
|48.6%
|Lucas Raymond
|71
|17
|28
|45
|26
|33
|29.4%
|Andrew Copp
|79
|9
|34
|43
|43
|26
|49.7%
Stars Stats & Trends
- The Stars have conceded 212 total goals (2.7 per game), the sixth-fewest in league action.
- The Stars' 269 total goals (3.4 per game) rank eighth in the NHL.
- Over the last 10 contests, the Stars are 7-2-1 (80.0% of possible points).
- On the defensive side, the Stars have given up 24 goals (2.4 per game) over those 10 matchups.
- They are scoring at a 3.5 goals-per-game average (35 total) during that stretch.
Stars Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Jason Robertson
|79
|45
|58
|103
|64
|60
|0%
|Joe Pavelski
|79
|26
|49
|75
|55
|31
|53%
|Jamie Benn
|79
|32
|42
|74
|46
|52
|59.9%
|Roope Hintz
|70
|35
|35
|70
|37
|24
|51.6%
|Miro Heiskanen
|76
|11
|58
|69
|62
|50
|-
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.