The Dallas Stars (44-21-14, riding a three-game winning streak) go on the road against the Detroit Red Wings (35-34-10) at Little Caesars Arena. The game on Monday, April 10 begins at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+, BSDET, and BSSWX.

The Red Wings have put up 34 goals in their last 10 games, while allowing 33 goals. A total of 28 power-play opportunities during that time have turned into eight power-play goals (28.6%). They are 5-4-1 over those contests.

Get ready for this matchup by checking out our pick for who will emerge with the victory in Monday's hockey action.

Red Wings vs. Stars Predictions for Monday

Our model for this game calls for a final score of Stars 4, Red Wings 3.

Moneyline Pick: Stars (-180)

Stars (-180) Computer Predicted Total: 6.3

6.3 Computer Predicted Spread: Stars (-0.5)

Red Wings Splits and Trends

The Red Wings (35-34-10 overall) have posted a record of 7-10-17 in games that have gone to OT this season.

Detroit has earned 24 points (9-8-6) in its 23 games that finished with a one-goal margin.

This season the Red Wings scored just one goal in 13 games and they lost every time.

Detroit has earned nine points (3-10-3 record) this season when scoring two goals .

The Red Wings have scored three or more goals 46 times, earning 71 points from those matchups (32-7-7).

Detroit has scored a lone power-play goal in 30 games this season and has registered 35 points from those matchups.

When it outshoots its opponent this season, Detroit has posted a record of 14-13-4 (32 points).

The Red Wings have been outshot by opponents 45 times this season, and earned 48 points in those games.

Stars Rank Stars AVG Red Wings AVG Red Wings Rank 7th 3.41 Goals Scored 2.97 21st 6th 2.68 Goals Allowed 3.29 20th 13th 32 Shots 28.3 28th 9th 30.2 Shots Allowed 30.6 11th 6th 24.4% Power Play % 21.6% 15th 3rd 83.5% Penalty Kill % 79% 17th

Red Wings vs. Stars Game Time and TV Channel

When: Monday, April 10, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Monday, April 10, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSDET, and BSSWX

Watch this game on Fubo! Where: Little Caesars Arena in Detroit, Michigan

